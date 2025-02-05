The Turkmen diplomat in Belgium presented Turkmenistan’s peace initiatives on 20 European media platforms

Within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the United Nations at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium is actively working in the European media space, popularizing the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality and the initiative to proclaim 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.
In particular, the Second Secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels, Ms.Maral Rahymova, has published more than 30 articles and written interviews on 20 European media platforms, covering peaceful initiatives and Turkmenistan’s neutral policy. These platforms include EUtoday, EUreporter, NEglobal, Traveltomorrow, Eurasiareview, Eurasiafocus, Eubriefs, Eurasiamagazine, Commonspace, Bruxelleskorner, Polecreatifliegeois and others. Thanks to this, the European audience gets an opportunity to get to know Turkmenistan’s diplomatic strategy better.
The materials were prepared in four languages: English, French, Turkish and Russian, which significantly expanded the coverage and accessibility of information.
Additionally, Maral Rahymova participated in the release of the program “Topical issues of Brussels” on the European TV channel Kanal Avrupa via video link, where the neutrality policy and peacekeeping initiatives of Turkmenistan were discussed. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, February 5, 2025
The list of published articles:
