Turkmenistan delegation visits Ethiopia: strengthening international relations

From 31 January to 2 February 2025, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan A.Serdarov paid a working visit to Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

Participation in the Second Congress of the Prosperity Party

During the visit, which took place at the invitation of the leadership of the Prosperity Party, the ruling party of this country, the Turkmen delegation took part in the party’s Second Congress in Addis Ababa.

During his congratulatory remarks Serdarov briefed on the ongoing political work of his party. Also, the head of the delegation of Turkmenistan called on the Ethiopian side to consider the possibility of establishing and further developing ties between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia.

High-level meetings

A short meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the leaders of the Prosperity Party was held on the sidelines of the Congress.

The meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Misganu Arga Moach, was of particular importance. The parties discussed the prospects of partnership between Turkmenistan and Ethiopia, as well as ways to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the Minister of State was given an official invitation to the upcoming Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, addressed to the President of Ethiopia.

Meeting with the President of Ethiopia

The key event of the visit was the reception of the Turkmen delegation by President of Ethiopia Taye Atske-Selassie.

Serdarov conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Ethiopian leader on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Taye Atske-Selassie expressed deep gratitude for the warm greetings and responded with friendly wishes.

In addition, the Ethiopian leader expressed gratitude for the invitation to the International Forum. ///nCa, 4 February 2025