President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

On Tuesday, 4 February, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Akorda reports.

The Head of Kazakhstan noted the progressive development of Kazakh-Turkmen relations in all areas in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

During the conversation, Tokayev congratulated Turkmenistan on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust initiated by Ashgabat, which coincided with the 30th anniversary of the country’s positive neutrality.

Noting the importance of Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping initiatives, President expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue providing full support in their successful implementation.

Economic cooperation between the two countries remains strong, with constructive engagement on issues of mutual interest.

In turn, Rashid Meredov conveyed to the President of Kazakhstan warm greetings from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to the diplomat, Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation is strategic and has strong and long-term prospects. In this context, the Turkmen delegation confirmed Ashgabat’s commitment to further enhance cooperation with Astana across the entire spectrum of interstate relations.

The parties discussed the progress of the implementation of previously reached agreements at the highest level in the energy, transit, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The day before, Meredov held political consultations with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. ///nCa, 4 February 2025