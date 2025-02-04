Interview: Kyrgyz president expects Chinese modernization to bring new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has said that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era with China, and the two countries have effectively enhanced mutual trust and benefits based on friendly relations and productive cooperation.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japarov is to pay a state visit to China from Tuesday to Friday.

In an exclusive written interview with Xinhua before his visit, Japarov said that he expects Chinese modernization to bring new opportunities not only to Kyrgyzstan but also to the entire Central Asia region.

Japarov recalled that during his visit to China in May 2023, he and Xi jointly elevated the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era. This shows that great achievement has been made by the two countries in fostering political mutual trust, which will help expand economic and trade cooperation, promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and facilitate the further strengthening of regional cooperation, he noted.

Since the elevation of the bilateral relationship, there have been notable highlights in bilateral cooperation.

“The official launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project on Dec. 27, 2024 has been pivotal for sustaining the high level of relations between our two countries, showcasing the latest achievement of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi,” he said.

Japarov stressed that strengthening ties with China across various sectors is a top priority for Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, pledging his country’s strong support for China’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as its neighborhood diplomacy and global initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

He noted that these efforts have significantly contributed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to promoting global security and development.

“We see that China is steadily advancing its high-quality development and sharing its valuable experience in poverty alleviation, development, and other critical areas with other countries. I am eagerly looking forward to the new opportunities that the momentum of Chinese modernization will bring not only to Kyrgyzstan but also to the entire Central Asia region,” he said.

China has long been Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment. “At present, we need to strengthen economic and trade collaboration, diversify trade, and promote joint investment projects that align with our shared interests,” Japarov said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan and China should pursue comprehensive cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, the process industry, ecology and energy, while strengthening subnational collaboration and leveraging the advantages of cross-border trade and e-commerce.

Quoting the Chinese proverb “When people are of one mind and heart, they can move Mount Tai,” Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan and China have achieved breakthroughs in many key cooperation projects in 2024 through fruitful and high-quality collaboration.

“Rapid economic development cannot be achieved without the support of foreign investment. I firmly believe that China’s extensive experience and the mutually beneficial investment projects between Kyrgyzstan and China will vigorously drive Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth,” he said.

Looking ahead, Japarov highlighted China’s rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2024-2025 and its role in hosting the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO later this year, and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s support for China in fulfilling its responsibilities within the organization.

“Peace begins with cooperation, and prosperity comes from unity. Through joint efforts, we will undoubtedly achieve even more significant results for the benefit of Kyrgyzstan, China, and their people,” he said.

The Kyrgyz president also expressed confidence that the SCO Summit in 2025 will provide a strong impetus to solidify the organization’s global standing.

Regarding his upcoming visit, Japarov said “I look forward to fruitful talks with President Xi, jointly planning the tasks ahead, and reaching agreements to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between our two countries.”

Reflecting on his previous visits, Japarov said “I’ve visited China multiple times, during which I was deeply impressed by its beauty, the opportunities it offers, and its outstanding achievements.”

He said that China’s high-quality development and high-level opening-up have helped it attract substantial foreign investments, while China’s advancements in digital economy and artificial intelligence have made it a global leader in these fields.

“We are happy for the achievements of our Chinese friends,” he said. ///originally published by Xinhua, 4 February 2025 (https://english.news.cn/asiapacific/20250204/59487fe0709c454ab12d761658ad0008/c.html)