Triumph of Turkmen Horsemen: “Galkynysh” Group Honored at Home After Victory in Monte Carlo

Celebratory events were held in the city of Arkadag to honor the victory of the National Equestrian Games Group “Galkynysh” at the 47th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco.

The event brought together the country’s top officials, including the Chairman of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Government members, heads of security forces, and the diplomatic corps. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov joined the celebration via videoconference.

The “Galkynysh” group’s performance in Monte Carlo earned the team not only the festival’s main prize – the Golden Clown – but also a number of special awards: prizes from the young jury, the Italian and Indian circuses, the audience award, as well as the festival certificate.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that at the International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo, the National Equestrian Games Group “Galkynysh” won the Grand Prize and special awards, which became a joyous event that enhanced the country’s international prestige. On behalf of the head of state, the group was presented with a cash gift of 3 million manats.

Galkynysh Group was also awarded a cash prize of 17,000 euros on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbnaguly Berdimuhamedov.

A special honor was bestowed upon the group’s leader Serdar Pygyev, who was awarded the honorary title “Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan.”

The Magtymguly Youth Organization also celebrated the achievements of the team by presenting a ticket to the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian Sea coast, modern equipment, sports equipment and a traditional Turkmen carpet. ///nCa, 2 February 2025 [photo credit – TDH]