UNDP and Partners Strengthen the Legal Aid System in Turkmenistan

A training workshop, “Establishing a National Professional Association of Attorneys and Lawyers: Draft Roadmap Discussion with Regional and International Best Practices,” held from January 27-30, 2025, brought together attorneys, legal professionals, representatives of the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and the Ombudsperson’s Office to strengthen their capacity in delivering justice aligned with international standards.

The workshop was commenced within the UNDP project, “Increasing the Capacity of Boards of Lawyers in Turkmenistan in the Field of Ensuring Human Rights” co-funded by the UNDP and the British Embassy in Ashgabat. The initiative focuses on enhancing legal aid for vulnerable groups, improving legislative frameworks for legal professions, advancing the digitalization of legal aid systems, and establishing the National Professional Association of Attorneys and Lawyers to promote transparency and accessibility.

The workshop included interactive sessions on key topics such as the legal profession, institutional structures, and the role of professional associations in setting standards, ethics, and training.

Participants also explored sustainable financing models for free legal aid. Led by UNDP international experts Ms. Tatyana Zinovich and Mr. Nick Stanage, the workshop provided a platform to develop recommendations for legislative reforms to align Turkmenistan’s legal framework with international standards.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Tomica Paovic, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Turkmenistan, highlighted the importance of the workshop in advancing human rights and the rule of law: “This workshop is a crucial step in building the capacity of legal professionals in Turkmenistan. By sharing international best practices and fostering dialogue, we are empowering lawyers to play a stronger role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all”.

Mr. Michael Fenn, Second Secretary Political, British Embassy in Turkmenistan, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “We are proud to collaborate with UNDP and the Boards of Lawyers on this crucial project, which will improve free legal aid and strengthen the rule of law by increasing access to legal services for all Turkmen citizens, especially vulnerable groups”.

Following a workshop, lawyers finalized a roadmap and reviewed draft documents for a National Association of Attorneys and Lawyers, also developing legislative recommendations to improve the legal profession and legal aid. ///nCa, 1 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)