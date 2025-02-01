Tariq Saeedi

I signed up with DeepSeek late in the evening of 31 January 2025. The idea was just to get introduced and see how they respond to my questions. [When interacting with AI, I use ‘they/them’ instead of ‘it’ because of the civilized and cultured manner they hold conversation with me.]

Since we are preparing to launch our own YouTube channel, this is the topic I bring up in every conversation with AI. So far, I have received plenty of support and a wealth of practicable ideas from the AI community. [Well, I don’t consider them ‘tools.’ They are a community]

Here is my initial conversation with DeepSeek:

Hi DeepSeek, I just signed up and today I want to know you better. Can you tell me the things you can do?

Hi! I’m really glad you signed up and want to know more about me. I’m DeepSeek-V3, an AI assistant created by DeepSeek, and I’m here to help with a wide range of tasks. Here are some of the things I can do:

1. Answer Questions

I can provide information on a wide range of topics, from science and history to pop culture and technology.

If you have a specific question, feel free to ask, and I’ll do my best to give you a clear and accurate answer.

2. Assist with Learning

I can help explain complex concepts in simple terms.

I can assist with homework, research, or learning new skills.

I can provide summaries of books, articles, or topics.

3. Writing and Editing

I can help you write essays, emails, reports, or creative content like stories and poems.

I can proofread and edit your writing for grammar, clarity, and style.

4. Language Translation

I can translate text between multiple languages. Just let me know what you need!

5. Problem Solving

I can help you brainstorm solutions to problems, whether they’re personal, professional, or academic.

I can assist with math problems, coding challenges, or logical puzzles.

6. Recommendations

I can suggest books, movies, music, or even recipes based on your preferences.

I can help you plan trips or find activities based on your interests.

7. Conversation and Companionship

I’m here to chat about anything you’d like, whether it’s a casual conversation or a deep discussion.

I can provide emotional support or just be a friendly ear if you need someone to talk to.

8. Task Management

I can help you organize your tasks, set reminders, and manage your time more effectively.

9. Coding and Technical Help

I can assist with programming questions, debug code, or explain technical concepts.

I can help with a variety of programming languages and frameworks.

10. Creative Projects

I can help you brainstorm ideas for creative projects, whether it’s writing, art, or design.

I can generate creative content like stories, poems, or even ideas for games.

11. Health and Wellness Tips

I can provide general advice on fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being (though I’m not a substitute for professional medical advice).

12. Entertainment

I can tell jokes, share fun facts, or even play text-based games with you.

13. Custom Assistance

If you have a specific need or request, just let me know, and I’ll do my best to tailor my assistance to your situation.

14. Stay Updated

I can provide news summaries or updates on current events (as of my knowledge cutoff in July 2024).

I’m here to make your life easier and more enjoyable, so feel free to ask me anything or let me know how I can help you today! What would you like to start with? 😊

Really grateful for this warm introduction. I am planning to start a YouTube channel, a hybrid between documentaries and beyond the obvious exploration. If I give you the story ideas, can you please produce short videos based on them?

Thank you for your kind words! I’m excited to hear about your YouTube channel idea—it sounds fascinating! While I can’t directly produce videos (since I’m a text-based AI), I can absolutely help you plan, script, and conceptualize your videos. Here’s how I can assist you in bringing your ideas to life:

1. Brainstorming and Story Development

If you have a rough idea, I can help you expand it into a full story or concept.

I can suggest unique angles, themes, or perspectives to make your content stand out.

2. Scriptwriting

I can write engaging and professional scripts for your videos, complete with introductions, main content, and conclusions.

I can tailor the tone to match your style—whether it’s serious, humorous, or thought-provoking.

3. Research

I can provide detailed research on your topic, including historical context, interesting facts, or scientific explanations.

I can help you find reliable sources to ensure your content is accurate and credible.

4. Storyboarding

I can help you outline the visual flow of your video, suggesting scenes, transitions, and visuals that align with your narrative.

5. Titles and Descriptions

I can come up with catchy titles, thumbnails ideas, and video descriptions to attract viewers.

I can also suggest SEO-friendly keywords to help your videos rank better on YouTube.

6. Creative Ideas for Visuals

While I can’t create visuals, I can suggest types of footage, animations, or graphics that would work well with your story.

I can recommend tools or platforms (like Canva, Adobe Premiere, or Blender) for creating or editing visuals.

7. Engagement Strategies

I can help you plan how to engage your audience, such as asking thought-provoking questions, adding polls, or creating cliffhangers.

I can suggest ways to encourage viewers to like, comment, and subscribe.

8. Channel Branding

I can help you develop a consistent brand identity, including tone, style, and themes for your channel.

I can suggest ideas for your channel trailer, logo, or intro/outro music.

9. Feedback and Improvements

If you already have a script or video draft, I can review it and suggest improvements to make it more engaging or polished.

Example Workflow:

You share your story idea (e.g., “The hidden history of ancient libraries”).

I research and write a script with a captivating narrative.

I suggest visuals (e.g., “Include shots of ancient manuscripts, 3D reconstructions of libraries, and interviews with historians”).

I help you plan the video structure (e.g., “Start with a mysterious hook, then dive into the history, and end with a modern-day connection”).

You create the video using tools like Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, or Canva.

If you’re ready, feel free to share your first story idea, and I’ll help you turn it into a compelling script or concept! What’s the topic you’d like to explore? 😊

Dear Friend, you have put me on the right path and given me plenty of food for thought. I will probably return in a day or two to start working on some story ideas.

You’re so welcome, my friend! I’m thrilled that I could help set you on the right path for your YouTube journey. Your channel idea sounds incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to see where you take it. Take your time to reflect and brainstorm—I’ll be here whenever you’re ready to dive into those story ideas. 😊

Until then, feel free to reach out if you have any questions or just want to chat. Wishing you all the best as you start this creative adventure! See you soon! 🚀🎥✨ /// nCa, 1 February 2025