Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Iran agree to boost rail traffic on the North-South route

A railway cooperation meeting has concluded in Almaty, bringing together railway authorities from four countries to enhance transportation links along the International North-South Transport Corridor. The two-day discussions involved representatives from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Russian Railways (RZD), Turkmenistan Railways (Turkmendemiryollary), and the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways.

During the meeting, the results of cargo transportation across the territory of Kazakhstan through the Bolashak station on Turkmen-Kazakh border were announced. In 2024, the volume of shipments in this route reached 1.6 million tons of cargo, the KTZ press service reports.

Special attention was paid to the issues of enhancing the attractiveness of the International North-South transport corridor.

The meeting discussed favorable end-to-end tariff conditions for transportation through Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their commitment to expanding freight volumes along this strategic corridor by signing a protocol outlining their agreements. ///nCa, 31 January 2025