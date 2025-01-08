News Central Asia (nCa)

The calendar of exhibitions in Turkmenistan in 2025

  Exhibition Dates Participants  
1 Exhibition in occasion of the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan

 

 17 Mar 2025 –

19 Mar 2025

 

 Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
2 Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan 20 Mar 2025 Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
3 International Trade and Services Fair

 

 29 Ap 2025 – 1 May 2025
4 International Conference “Quality Assurance in Turkmenistan, meeting international standards” 29 Apr 2025 – 30 Apr 2025
5 XXIV International Universal Exhibition “White City of Ashgabat”.

 

 

 

              

              

 24 May 2025 – 25 May 2025 Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, foreign companies and businessmen.
6 International Exhibition and Conference “Turkmentextile Expo-2025” 11 Jun 2025 – 13 Jun 2025
7 International Exhibition and Fair “Kids Expo: everything for children”

 

 21 Aug 2025 – 23 Aug 2025 Enterprises, organizations, professional and public associations, entrepreneurs, individuals of Turkmenistan, near and far abroad, working in the field of children’s goods and services.
8 International Investment Forum and Exhibition of Turkmenistan (TIF) 18 Sep 2025 – 20 Sep 2025
9 Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan in honor of the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence

 

 18 Sep 2025 – 20 Sep 2025 Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
10 International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Healthcare, Education and Sports in the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state”.

 

 

 10 Oct 2025 – 12 Oct 2025 Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen and members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
11 The International conference and the international exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025”

 

 22 Oct 2025 – 24 Oct 2025 Ministries and departmental governing bodies of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
12 International Exhibition and Conference “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Industries of Turkmenistan” 3 Nov 2025 – 5 Nov 2025
13 International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting “Turkmentel-2025”

 

 12 Nov 2025 – 14 Nov 2025 Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen and members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
14 International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport Corridors: Interconnection and Development-2025”

 

 26 Nov 2025 – 27 Nov 2025 Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
15 Exhibition of export goods of Türkiye 3 Dec 2025 – 5 Dec 2025 Companies and enterprises from Türkiye

 

///Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

