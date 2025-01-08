The calendar of exhibitions in Turkmenistan in 2025

|Exhibition
|Dates
|Participants
|1
|Exhibition in occasion of the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|17 Mar 2025 –
19 Mar 2025
|Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|2
|Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|20 Mar 2025
|Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|3
|International Trade and Services Fair
|29 Ap 2025 – 1 May 2025
|4
|International Conference “Quality Assurance in Turkmenistan, meeting international standards”
|29 Apr 2025 – 30 Apr 2025
|5
|XXIV International Universal Exhibition “White City of Ashgabat”.
|24 May 2025 – 25 May 2025
|Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, foreign companies and businessmen.
|6
|International Exhibition and Conference “Turkmentextile Expo-2025”
|11 Jun 2025 – 13 Jun 2025
|7
|International Exhibition and Fair “Kids Expo: everything for children”
|21 Aug 2025 – 23 Aug 2025
|Enterprises, organizations, professional and public associations, entrepreneurs, individuals of Turkmenistan, near and far abroad, working in the field of children’s goods and services.
|8
|International Investment Forum and Exhibition of Turkmenistan (TIF)
|18 Sep 2025 – 20 Sep 2025
|9
|Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan in honor of the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence
|18 Sep 2025 – 20 Sep 2025
|Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|10
|International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Healthcare, Education and Sports in the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state”.
|10 Oct 2025 – 12 Oct 2025
|Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen and members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
|11
|The International conference and the international exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025”
|22 Oct 2025 – 24 Oct 2025
|Ministries and departmental governing bodies of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
|12
|International Exhibition and Conference “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Industries of Turkmenistan”
|3 Nov 2025 – 5 Nov 2025
|13
|International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting “Turkmentel-2025”
|12 Nov 2025 – 14 Nov 2025
|Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, foreign companies, businessmen and members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.
|14
|International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport Corridors: Interconnection and Development-2025”
|26 Nov 2025 – 27 Nov 2025
|Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
|15
|Exhibition of export goods of Türkiye
|3 Dec 2025 – 5 Dec 2025
|Companies and enterprises from Türkiye
///Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan