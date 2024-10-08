Climate challenges of the Caspian Sea discussed at the European Institute for Asian Studies

The European Institute of Asian Studies hosted an event dedicated to the current climate challenges facing the Caspian Sea. Representatives of diplomatic missions, international organizations, mass media and analytical centers took part in the discussion. Among the speakers were Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Vagif Sadigov, CEO of the European Institute for Asian Studies Axel Goethals, the Director of the UN/UNDP Office in Brussels Ms.Camilla Brückner, and Ms Sarah Rinaldi, Head of Unit for Middle East and Central Asia, European Commission’s International Partnerships General Directorate.

The primary focus of the event was the environmental and climatic challenges affecting the Caspian Sea, particularly the declining water levels and the impact of climate change. Participants emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation among nations and international organizations to develop effective and scientifically grounded solutions to mitigate the negative consequences of these processes.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan stressed his country’s readiness to actively participate in international efforts aimed at studying and solving environmental problems of the Caspian Sea. He presented an initiative to create a special working group to study the climatic and environmental aspects of the Caspian Sea, which is currently under consideration by the Caspian littoral States.

In addition, it was proposed to consider the possibility of involving the UN Center for Preventive Diplomacy, based in Ashgabat, which has significant experience in resolving regional issues. The participants noted that its involvement could contribute to solving the climate challenges associated with the Caspian Sea.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan also recalled the proposal to establish a regional environmental and technological center for Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan. This center could become an important platform for scientific analysis of climate change and its impact on the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea, as well as for developing joint measures to preserve the natural resources of the region.

The event at the European Institute for Asian Studies has become a convenient platform for exchanging views and proposals on addressing environmental problems in the Caspian region. The participants stressed the need to further study climate and environmental changes in the region and develop joint strategies to protect this unique reservoir. ///nCa, 8 October 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)