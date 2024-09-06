New U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan identifies key areas of work

The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ms. Elizabeth Rood, held her first press briefing today at the new complex of the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat. During the meeting with journalists, she outlined the main priorities of her activities.

Ambassador Rood highlighted four key areas of work: combating climate change, developing the economic sector, security issues and promoting fundamental freedoms.

Speaking about climate challenges, she stressed that Turkmenistan has a strategic location and a critical role in reducing the effects of climate change. The USA very positively welcome President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s accession to the global methane commitment last year.

In the economic field, Rood pledged to work closely with the Turkmen government, private sector, and educational institutions to create new jobs, diversify the economy, and foster entrepreneurship. By promoting economic opportunities, Rood aims to improve the livelihoods of Turkmen citizens.

On the security front, Rood expressed a commitment to collaborating with Turkmenistan to address both natural and human-caused emergencies. She highlighted the importance of preventing violent extremism and transnational crime to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

Rood also underscored her dedication to supporting civil society and promoting fundamental freedoms. She emphasized the need to combat forced and child labor, ensuring that all individuals enjoy their basic human rights.

Elizabeth Rood also expressed her intention to expand ties between the peoples of the two countries. Last week she had a visit to the American corner in Mary and she was very inspired by the determination of young people to learn more, both in the field of exact sciences, and to develop their English language skills.

In conclusion, the Ambassador confirmed the commitment of the United States to support Turkmenistan. Since the first days of recognizing independence and working with Turkmenistan, the United States has always pursued a very consistent policy. And the United States has always supported the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Turkmenistan, she said. ///cross post from Turkmenportal, 5 Sep 2024