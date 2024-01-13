News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan prepare an agreement to simplify visa rules for international cargo carriers

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan prepare an agreement to simplify visa rules for international cargo carriers

By


On 10 January 2024, a meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek expert working group on fees and charges levied during international road transport by carriers of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was held, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reports.

At the videoconference meeting, the parties discussed the following issues:
• Streamlining the fees levied on carriers from both countries during international cargo transport.
• Accelerating the signing of an agreement to simplify visa procedures for cargo transport participants was a major focus. This would significantly ease cross-border movement for drivers and boost overall trade flow.
• Priorities for future cooperation

The Turkmen side expressed interest in learning from Uzbekistan’s experience with the innovative “E-permit” system. This electronic platform facilitates real-time permit exchange, potentially streamlining paperwork and reducing delays.///nCa, 13 January 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan to reduce the transit costs for Iranian cargo carriers
  2. Uzbekistan to launch cargo transportation through Turkmenistan to Türkiye
  3. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan ease restrictions on international cargo transportation
  4. Uzbekistan proposed Turkmenistan to use an electronic permit system in international transportation
  5. Association of International Road Carriers published the rates of fees from foreign vehicles transiting through Turkmenistan
  6. Kazakhstan’s Cargo Carriers Divert Routes to Turkmenistan and Iran Amid EU Border Closures
  7. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
  8. Two new airlines bring the number of carriers in Uzbekistan to eight
  9. Kazakhstan launches e-queues for cargo carriers on the border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmen Transport Inspection starts issuing permits for foreign carriers engaged in international transportation by vehicles registered in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan