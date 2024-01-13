Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan prepare an agreement to simplify visa rules for international cargo carriers



On 10 January 2024, a meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek expert working group on fees and charges levied during international road transport by carriers of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was held, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reports.

At the videoconference meeting, the parties discussed the following issues:

• Streamlining the fees levied on carriers from both countries during international cargo transport.

• Accelerating the signing of an agreement to simplify visa procedures for cargo transport participants was a major focus. This would significantly ease cross-border movement for drivers and boost overall trade flow.

• Priorities for future cooperation

The Turkmen side expressed interest in learning from Uzbekistan’s experience with the innovative “E-permit” system. This electronic platform facilitates real-time permit exchange, potentially streamlining paperwork and reducing delays.///nCa, 13 January 2024