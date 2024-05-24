Head of the UNRCCA participated in the opening of CAWLC’s event under the Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship

On 23 May, SRSG Kaha Imnadze participated in the opening event of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

The event was held within the framework of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus (CAWLC) launched in 2020 with the support of UNRCCA, UNDP and UN Women to boost the political, economic and social participation of women in Central Asia.

With the focus on the role of women in innovation and technology development and implementation of the green agenda, the conference was attended by the CAWLC representatives, women political leaders, as well as prominent female tech entrepreneurs and civil society. Remarkably, the meeting saw participation of the young women entrepreneurs from Afghanistan.

Hosted by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyz Republic and the current Chairperson of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus Ms. Jamila Isaeva the event adopted the Caucus’ action plan for 2024, including a number of activities promoting implementation of the Global WPS agenda and SDGs across the region.

Presenting the WLC’s plans for 2024, Ms. Isaeva highlighted the importance of continuous CAWLC’s engagement on the topics prioritized by previous chairmanships and proposed to further expand the CAWLC’s work on economic empowerment and the role of women in implementing climate and green agendas.

Addressing the Forum, SRSG Kaha Imnadze emphasized the link between women’s leadership in climate and green agendas and sustainable peace and security in the region. Commending the participation of Afghan women in the forum, he encouraged the platform to continue exploring avenues for engaging with women from Afghanistan.

Commenting on the CAWLC’s action plan for 2024, SRSG Imnadze called on the Caucus’s members to step up consultations on the platform’s sustainability and long-term strategy.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Recommendations on the promotion of women’s leadership in green agenda, climate agenda, as well as creative economies and digital technologies.

Read more about the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus: https://unrcca.unmissions.org/women-leaders-caucu ///UNRCCA, 23 May 2024