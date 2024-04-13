The Turkmen delegation, while visiting Brussels, held a series of important meetings not only with EU officials but also with business leaders, particularly with Bart Wauterickx, Managing Director of XP Upgreen. XP Upgreen is a company actively implementing the latest European technologies in enhancing hydrocarbon production volumes and aimed at reducing methane emissions, making it a significant player in the energy technology market.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the development and optimization of oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan were discussed. Both sides emphasized the importance of technological partnerships to increase the efficiency and environmental sustainability of production processes. As a result of the negotiations, it was decided to develop a joint action plan that will include specific directions and projects in Turkmenistan.

This step is part of a broader strategy by Turkmenistan to modernize its energy sector and strengthen international ties. The collaboration with XP Upgreen opens new opportunities for implementing advanced European technologies in the exploitation of fields, which in turn will contribute to improving the environmental situation and enhancing production efficiency. /// nCa, 13 April 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels)

#Turkmenistan, #XP_Upgreen, #methane_emissions, #environment, #oil, #gas,