Turkmenistan plans to open a Center for traditional Korean medicine



The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Azat Ovezov was on a working visit to Korea, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

The visit was timed to coincide with participation in the International Conference “Medical Korea 2024 – the 14th Global Conference on Healthcare and Medical Tourism”, which was held in Seoul on 14-15 March 2024.

During the visit to Seoul, the Turkmen delegation held bilateral talks with the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Security of the Republic of Korea, Mrs. Kim Hyo Jin. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the field of healthcare and medicine between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

In addition, the Turkmen delegation had a number of bilateral meetings.

During the meeting with the President of the National Institute for Korean Medicine Development (NIKOM), Mr. Chong Chang Hyun, the parties paid special attention to issues related to the opening of the Center for Traditional Korean Medicine in Turkmenistan and exchanged views on upcoming joint work.

A meeting was also held with a delegation from the Chilgok Hospital of Kyungpook National University, headed by Dr. Kim Won Hwa, Professor of Mammography.///nCa, 18 March 2024