Turkmen experts took part in the Central Asia–Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue

Turkmen experts took part in the International Forum entitled “Strategic Dialogue Central Asia–Republic of Korea: Prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation”, which was recently held in a hybrid format in Uzbekistan.

The participants of the meeting from Turkmenistan, Chief Researcher Orazmukhammet Annabayev and researcher Dovletmurad Mammedov from the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, told about the ideas and discussions expressed at the forum in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Chief Researcher Orazmukhammet Annabayev highlighted several crucial points:

Climate Change: Global climate change poses a significant threat to the region’s long-term stability. Annabayev emphasizes that addressing this challenge requires not just technical solutions but also a deep understanding of its root causes and a clear-eyed view of reality. He advocates for close regional cooperation, citing the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State as a valuable platform for forging climate mitigation initiatives.

Water, Energy, and Food: Water scarcity, energy challenges, and food security are additional hurdles to sustainable development in the region. Annabayev underlines the potential of integrated digital agriculture strategies to improve agricultural practices and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals. These strategies, he argues, can promote more sustainable and inclusive food systems.

Interconnectedness: The world’s growing interconnectedness presents both challenges and opportunities. Annabayev emphasizes that Central Asian production and consumption systems are not isolated entities, but rather intricately intertwined with the global economy. He underscores the importance of systems thinking and predictive knowledge in developing effective policies that can build a strong regional economic architecture, equipping Central Asian nations to face future challenges with greater resilience and reduced costs.

Turkmenistan and Korea – a model partnership: It was stressed that the relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea are an example of friendly relations and equal, mutually beneficial partnership.

***

Continuing the topic of bilateral Turkmen-Korean relations, another expert, Dovletmurad Mammedov, stressed that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea are currently developing their reliable partnerships in the field of introducing high industrial and industrial technologies, jointly realizing the existing great opportunities in trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and cultural and humanitarian dimension.

Mammedov highlights the crucial role of the Korean Information Center in fostering scientific and educational partnerships. This center, he explains, works to propel Turkmenistan’s technological and innovative development, particularly in areas like digital services, web design literacy, programming skills, internet access, and electronic educational resources.

He also draws attention to the recent Central Asia-Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Ashgabat, where discussions touched upon the potential of youth in shaping a sustainable future for the region. He emphasizes the keen interest expressed by young entrepreneurs at the accompanying business forum in exploring collaboration in areas like renewable energy, the digital economy, biotechnology, robotics, and smart city solutions.

Building on this momentum, the Forum in Tashkent proposed to hold an exhibition of Central Asian and Korean youth startup projects. This platform would provide young entrepreneurs and developers with valuable opportunities to exchange innovative ideas, forge partnerships, and attract potential investors.

***

The Forum “Strategic Dialogue Central Asia–Republic of Korea: Prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation” was organized on the initiative of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ISMI) in partnership with the Korean Center for International Regional Studies at the Hanguk University of Foreign Languages. The discussion platform brought together representatives of the political, diplomatic and expert-analytical circles of the Republic of Korea, as well as heads and experts of the “think tanks” of Central Asian countries.

On the Korean side, the event was attended by Director of the Center for International Regional Studies Kang Jung Yong, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Lee Jung Guk, Secretary of the President of the Republic of Korea for Economic Security Wang Yun Jeong, Special Rapporteur of the Office of the President of the Republic of Korea Om Narin, professors and experts of the Agency for Research Projects on national strategies, etc.///nCa, 15 December 2023