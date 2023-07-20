Omani sultan’s rep hails GCC-Central Asia ties, urges more achievements

News Central Asia (nCa)

Special Representative of Oman Sultan, Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, the deputy prime minister for relations and international cooperation, expressed his thanks and gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries.

Delivering a speech at the GCC-Central Asia Summit, which opened in Jeddah, Al Said conveyed the greetings of Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman and his sincere wishes of success for the summit.

Al Said expressed hopes that the summit would be the new start for a stronger GCC-Central Asia relations, citing the massive capabilities and natural resources of two regions enhancing cooperation in all fields, especially in economics, investment, and trade.

He commended the growth in GCC-Central Asia relations and their ambitions to achieving more progress in this direction during the next stage in implementation of the bilateral agreements and joint action plan for strategic dialogue and cooperation for the period 2023 to 2025.

Al Said noted that the common interests and mutual concerns of the GCC member states and the Central Asian countries require more coordination at the international level to support efforts to enhance international peace, security, and stability.

The Omani Sultan’s representative commended the Central Asian countries’ support to Arab just causes, chiefly the Palestinian question and the Palestinians’ legitimate right to have an independent state of their own with East Jerusalem as its capital according to the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

