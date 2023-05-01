Turkmen culture featured at the ethnic exhibition in Almaty

On 1 May, 2023, as part of the celebration of the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, an exhibition of cultures was held in Almaty, which was attended by representatives of the Ethnocultural Association “Turkmen Socio-Cultural Center” and the Department of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Almaty, the Turkmen diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan reports.

Within the framework of the fair, each country organized its own national stand. The pavilion of Turkmenistan, decorated in the national style, displayed the cultural traditions of the country, in particular, Turkmen carpets, national costumes, hand embroidery of Turkmen craftsmen, jewelry, musical instruments, photo materials about Turkmenistan and much more.

Turkmen students in national dress also joined the festival. They made presentations on the national traditions and features of the national men’s and women’s costume.

One of the honored guests of the ethnic exhibition was mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dosayev, who also visited the Turkmen pavilion and highly appreciated the Turkmen folk crafts.

The Unity Day of the People of Kazakhstan is a public holiday in the country and has been celebrated annually since 1996. It symbolizes national unity, friendship, interethnic tolerance and harmony. Kazakhstan is a home for 124 nationalities. ///nCa, 1 May 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan]