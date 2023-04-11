News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan's Permanent Rep to the UN met with General Assembly President

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Ms. Aksoltan Atayeva met with Mr. Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, UN GA President wrote in his twitter.

Mr. Csaba Kőrösi conveyed his appreciation for Turkmenistan’s active participation in the UN2023WaterConference and for presiding over the High-level Meeting on  ZeroWaste as General Assembly Vice-President.

The sides also discussed the upcoming debate on preserving peace in the Central Asian region. ///nCa, 11 April 2023

 

 

