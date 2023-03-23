News Central Asia (nCa)

The artist and his art

Zakir Babayew is a highly talented and versatile artist from Turkmenistan. His technique is fluent and effortless — the subject comes to life magically.

In this video Zakir creates a beautiful painting from start to finish.

 

