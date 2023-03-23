The artist and his art 23/03/2023 By Admin Zakir Babayew is a highly talented and versatile artist from Turkmenistan. His technique is fluent and effortless — the subject comes to life magically. In this video Zakir creates a beautiful painting from start to finish. https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MP4_20230319_143354VLOG.mp4 Related Posts23/03/2023 Turkmenistan is considering the prospects of transferring the terminals of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport to trust management22/03/2023 China to discuss grandiose plan for development of relations with Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries22/03/2023 Ambassador of Turkmenistan hold a meeting at TURKSOY headquarters22/03/2023 The international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the humanitarian and educational areas22/03/2023 Turkmen scientists researched materials about Magtymguly’s art in Spain22/03/2023 Turkmen customs officers visited PakistanSovrn