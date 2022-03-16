Turkmenistan in transition this week – president, president-elect in phone conversation with world leaders – joint cabinet meeting discusses election results, inauguration ceremony

nCa Report

Turkmenistan is in transition this week. The baton will pass from the president to the president-elect on Saturday, 19 March 2022.

As reported earlier, Serdar Berdimuhamedov has won the presidential elections, bagging 72.97% of votes. The presidential elections were held on 12 March 2022.

On Tuesday, 15 March 2022, after the announcement of the election results, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov had telephone conversation with a number of world leaders:

Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin

President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym Zhomart Tokayev

President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov

President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev

In each conversation, President Berdimuhamedov informed that Serdar Berdimuhamedov had won the presidential elections.

He told that he will continue as the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council).

In the conversation with each world leader, the president of Turkmenistan lauded the solid and broad-based partnership that continues to thrive on the basis of mutual respect and trust. He thanked them and expressed the confidence that the cooperation will continue.

The UN Secretary General and the heads of all the brotherly countries congratulated the Turkmen president on the successful presidential elections, held in a transparent manner.

Near the end of each conversation, the President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov took the phone and thanked each world leader for their long-term and very productive partnership with Turkmenistan.

In turn, the world leaders assured that the fraternal cooperation will continue and reach new heights.

A joint session of the cabinet of ministers and the state security council was held on 15 March 2022.

The chairman of the election commission, Gulmurat Muradov informed about the results of the presidential elections.

The president, on the behalf of the entire government, thanked the election commissioner and his team for the hard work that went into organizing the presidential elections.

He asked Muradov to analyze the entire process to see if there were any shortcomings, or any aspects that are not in line with the best international practices.

The chairman of the Mejlis (parliament), Ms. Gulshat Mammedova, said that the current elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and the electoral legislation of Turkmenistan, democratically, in an organized manner, in an atmosphere of broad alternatives and transparency. Activities related to the preparation and conduct of elections were carried out on a planned basis. An important role in this socio-political campaign was played by the coordinated activities of state bodies and public associations.

On behalf of the members of the Mejlis and Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council) she congratulated President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov. She wished him great success in continuing the state course pursued by Hero-Arkadag aimed at bringing our Motherland to new frontiers of development.

DPM Rashid Meredov (foreign affairs), speaking on behalf of the cabinet team emphasized the importance of the political statement of the President of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty on the creation of the necessary conditions and opportunities for the wide participation of the young generation of leaders in the management of state affairs in Turkmenistan, based on centuries-old customs, traditions, rich cultural and spiritual heritage people.

He mentioned that the foreign media, particularly ITAR-TASS, AP, AFP, nCa, Reuters, TRT, TRT World, online newspaper Turkmenistan.ru, newspaper Zaman, and the magazine Atavatan Türkmenistan had given prominent coverage to the presidential elections.

Meredov said that during the press briefings and interviews, representatives of authoritative organizations, international observers and foreign journalists highly appreciated the elections of the President of Turkmenistan.

On behalf of the cabinet team and the diplomatic service, he congratulated the newly elected president of Turkmenistan.

He assured that the members of the government would continue to make every effort to implement the adopted national strategies and programs, to solve all the specific tasks set aimed at the further prosperity of the Fatherland and the well-being of the people.

The DPM for security and the secretary of the state security council, Amanov, reported that comprehensive measures had been taken in order to hold the elections.

On behalf of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies he congratulated the newly elected president. He assured that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to make every effort to ensure peace and tranquility in the country, the inviolability of the borders of independent neutral Turkmenistan, and strict observance of law and order.

President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a short speech. He thanked everyone who worked for the organization of the elections and the citizens who voted for him.

Noting the great work done by the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to strengthen the economic power of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan, increase its international prestige, the newly elected President of the country emphasized that at the new historical stage in the development of the Fatherland – “Revival of a new era of a powerful state” there are big tasks that have been are set out in detail in the Program “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052” adopted at the historic meeting of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh.

He said that the course of development formed over the 30-year period of the sacred independence of the Motherland will be continued, as well as in the future, the initiated transformations in the political, economic, socio-cultural spheres will be carried out, measures will be taken to successfully implement programs aimed at ensuring a high standard of living for the native people.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, assured the audience and all Turkmen citizens that he would use all his strength, abilities, knowledge and experience to justify the high trust placed in him. In this regard, it was noted that work will be carried out aimed at ensuring peace and security of independent neutral Turkmenistan, promoting the triumph of peace and mutual understanding on the planet, as well as the prosperity of the Fatherland and ensuring a prosperous and happy life for the people.

President Berdimuhamedov congratulated the newly elected president and said some words of advice to him.

He said that your victory is the result of the trust shown by the people, and the the trust of people is sacred and must be justified.

“To do this, first of all, you need to love the Fatherland and your people immensely. To live, constantly showing concern for the people, to direct all efforts to protect their interests. If necessary, you should be ready to give your life for your Fatherland and the people,” said Berdimuhamedov.

After a break in the session, the preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the new president were discussed.

It was decided that the ceremony will take place on 19 March 2022 at the Ruhiyet Palace. [Earlier it was announced that the ceremony will be held in two parts, first at the Oguzkhan Palace and then at the Reception Centre. The change of venue is likely because of the expected rainy weather. Ed.]

A state commission has been established to organize the ceremony. /// nCa, 16 March 2022