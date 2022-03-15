News Central Asia (nCa)

Breaking News: Serdar Berdimuhamedov wins presidential elections in Turkmenistan

The election commission of Turkmenistan has announced the results of the presidential elections held in Turkmenistan on 12 March 2022.

According to the information received from the election commission, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the candidate of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan has won the elections by bagging 72.97% of the votes.

The investiture ceremony of the president-elect is scheduled for 19 March 2022. It will be held in two parts – the first part will take place at the Oguzkhan Presidential Palace and the second part will be held at the Reception Centre, which was formerly the Tribune for the national parades.

Here are the details of the results:

In all, there were 9 candidates.

The polls were held on 12 march 2022 from 7am to 7pm. Out of 3,460,080 registered voters in the country, 3,362,052 cast their vote. This is 97.17% of the total registered voters.

Votes bagged by each candidate

  Name Nominated by % of votes
1 Serdar Berdimuhamedov

 

 Democratic Party of Turkmenistan

 

 72.97
2 Agajan Bekmuradov Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan 7.22
3 Babamyrat Meredov Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan 1.08
4 Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev Citizens’ Initiative Group, Ahal province

 

 1.16
5 Berdymammet Gurbanov

 

 Citizens’ Initiative Group, Balkan province 2.22
6 Maksat Odeshov

 

 Citizens’ Initiative Group, Dhoguz province

 

 1.15
7 Perhat Begenjov Citizens’ Initiative Group, Lebap province

 

 2.02
8 Kakageldi Sariyev Citizens’ Initiative Group, Mary province

 

 1.09
9 Hydyr Nunnaev Citizens’ Initiative Group, Ashgabat

 

 11.09

/// nCa, 15 March 2022

