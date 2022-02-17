UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan presents her credentials to President of Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 16 February 2022: Today, Ms. Narine Sahakyan, newly appointed UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, has presented her credentials to His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, prospects for deepening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme were discussed focusing on a broad spectrum of issues related to economic diversification, digital transformation, healthcare, social inclusion, environmental protection and climate change, energy efficiency, disaster risk reduction, human rights and other areas of the national development.



Ms. Narine Sahakyan expressed her gratitude to President of Turkmenistan for valuable support provided to the implementation of all joint development projects, aligned with the government’s pledges and priority areas enshrined in the “National Programme of Turkmenistan on Socio-Economic Development for 2011-2030” and expressed the hope to enhance partnership to implement the newambitious “National Program of Social and Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2052: The Revival of a New Era of a Sovereign State” directed towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the country and beyond.

Following the official ceremony of handing over the credentials signed by His Excellency Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP to H.E. President of Turkmenistan, Ms. Sahakayn addressed the media:

“I am honoured to meet with H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and discuss the prospects for deepening the strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme. Let me reaffirm that UNDP will remain a faithful partner of the Government of Turkmenistan in accelerating the national efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, leaving No one behind”.

Biographical note:

Ms. Sahakyan brings over 20 years of experience within the UN system with increasing levels of responsibility from Project Coordinator to UNDP Resident Representative and additional 15 years of professional experience with the Government and the scientific research institutions, the local and international NGOs, the WB, USAID and other international organizations. She has an extensive experience in developing and advancing core reforms for government towards transitional agenda and EU integration; in resource mobilization for development and investment programmes; in negotiating complex solutions with counterparts from state institutions, local authorities, donors and private sector.

Ms. Sahakyan has previously served as UNDP Resident Representative in North Macedonia, and as Deputy Resident Representative in Macedonia, Moldova and Turkmenistan. Prior to joining the UNDP, she worked with the USA based public-private partnership “EurAsia Foundation”, leading the department of economic development. Ms. Sahakyan served also the Government of Republic of Armenia in different positions – heading the Investments Directorate in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Directorate of Foreign Investments in the Ministry of Economy.

Ms. Sahakyan holds a PhD in Economics (Moscow, State Planning Authority) and a BSc in Business Administration (Yerevan, Engineering University). /// nCa (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)