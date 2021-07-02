Turkmenistan expands concept of crime prevention – minister of interior replaced

President Berdimuhamedov chaired on Thursday, 1 July 2021, an expanded session of the national security council.

The meeting was held in two parts. In the first part the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies presented reports for the period Jan-Jun 2021.

In the second part, the members of the cabinet of ministers, the regional governors, the representatives of both the houses of the parliament and political parties, the heads of a number of public sector organizations and other officials joined the session.

* * *

During the meeting the president signed the decree to relieve Major General (Police) Mammetkhan Chakiyev of his job as minister of interior ‘because of transfer to another job.’

Simultaneously, the president signed orders to appoint Ovezdurdy Khojaniyazov as minister of interior. He was working as deputy minister of interior. He has also been promoted from Lt. Col. (Police) to Colonel (Police).

* * *

The second part of the meeting was a departure from the norm. The president pointed out that the responsibility for preventing crimes and violations and maintaining order in the society rests with the entire government and civil society structure and not just the law enforcement agencies.

He underlined the need for eliminating the conditions and causes that might lead to the crimes and violation of order.

Here is the relevant portion from the TDH report:

Then the expanded meeting of the State Security Council was continued with the participation of the leaders of the Mejlis and the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh, the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, the khyakims of the velayats and the city of Ashgabat, the leaders of political parties and public organizations.

The agenda included topical issues related to maintaining a high level of public law and order, ensuring peace and well-being in the country, protecting human life and health.

Addressing the audience, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the state policy on the protection of human life and health is being consistently implemented in our Motherland, where, in accordance with the Basic Law – the Constitution, the highest value of society and the state is a person. Huge work is being done to form a peaceful society and maintain a high level of public law and order for a prosperous and happy life of citizens.

As you know, the leader of the nation continued, an important task of the military and law enforcement agencies, khyakimliks, Gengeshes, public associations and other organizations is to prevent various types of offenses, identify, analyze and eliminate the causes and conditions leading to them, as well as conduct outreach activities in this direction. Due to the fact that the practical steps taken by the relevant structures in this area do not meet the requirements, currently, unfortunately, there are a number of shortcomings, the head of Turkmenistan said.

Continuing the topic, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov focused the attention of the meeting participants on the importance of solidarity in society in order to ensure a prosperous and peaceful life in the country, in particular the prevention of illegal actions. The reasons for such facts should be carefully studied, coordinated work should be carried out in a timely manner to prevent them, the leader of the nation noted, stating that our main goal is the formation of a consistently developing and perfect peaceful society.

The activities of law enforcement agencies should be aimed not only at determining the measures of punishment for committed acts. These structures should take an active part in events aimed at directing those who have stumbled on the right path, educating and returning them to society, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized, instructing the law enforcement agencies to be in the forefront of the work carried out in this area and in the future to strengthen their activities.

You cannot be indifferent to the fate of a person, and the vices of society. It is necessary to promote the peaceful and happy life of the people, and the improvement of society, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted.

Then the floor was given to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Secretary of the State Security Council Ch. Amanov, who reported on the state of affairs in the country on the issue under consideration, as well as on the practical steps taken to successfully solve the problems facing the military and law enforcement agencies.

In continuation, the head of state cited a number of specific facts related to the inadequate level of preventive work carried out by law enforcement agencies to prevent various kinds of offenses. In this regard, the leader of the nation emphasized the importance of active participation of khyakimliks, Gengeshes, public associations and other organizations in relevant educational activities among the population. Along with this, it is necessary to keep records of persons released from prison, resolve issues of their employment, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Focusing on the strict observance of the Traffic Rules by all its participants, the head of Turkmenistan addressed a number of specific instructions to the Minister of Internal Affairs O. Khojanyyazov.

As the leader of the nation noted, in order to ensure law and order in the internal affairs bodies, special attention should be paid to a deep study of public opinion, strengthening of forensic research and analytical activities in this direction. Among the priority aspects, naming the identification and registration of citizens to whom preventive measures should be applied, the President of the country ordered to conduct individual work with them, provide assistance in resolving social issues and take an active part in their daily life.

Speaking about people experiencing difficulties in life, Head of State Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said about the importance of comprehensive support and assistance to them in realizing their rights and freedoms. Effective measures should be taken on a systematic basis to promote labor and social assistance.

The leader of the nation also focused on the need to carry out appropriate work with persons released from prison. In particular, it was noted that it is necessary to take concrete steps of a socio-economic, educational and legal nature in order for them to integrate into society and improve their lives. First of all, together with the khyakimliks, the issues of their employment should be resolved, said the head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen measures aimed at preventing road traffic accidents. In this context, it was instructed to keep under strict control the observance of the Rules of the Road, in particular the observance of the established speed by the drivers.

Then the head of Turkmenistan dwelled on the priority vectors of the activities of the prosecutor’s office. As the President of the country noted, this structure does not exercise supervision over the implementation of legislation at the proper level.

Addressing the Prosecutor General B. Atdaev, the head of state ordered to intensify campaigning, educational and explanatory measures aimed at combating crime among the population, to organize them together with representatives of law enforcement agencies, educational and health institutions, khyakimliks and public organizations.

Strengthening supervision over clear and uniform observance of legislation in order to prevent offenses was identified as one of the priority tasks. The military and law enforcement agencies should conduct well-coordinated work to combat crime, and act in a coordinated manner in this direction.

Particular attention should be paid to strict control over the implementation by the police and local authorities of compliant joint measures in this area. At the same time, it is important to provide them with the necessary assistance in the work being done.

Continuing the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan noted that great powers are vested in the judicial authorities for the prevention of offenses, focusing on the importance of organizing the activities of this structure at the proper level. In this context, the Chairman of the Supreme Court G.Ussanepesov received specific instructions.

One of the promising areas was named the active participation of the judiciary in improving legislation on the prevention of offenses. The head of state ordered to carefully analyze the conditions leading to crimes, inform the relevant structures in a timely manner and take an active part in the prevention of these causes. Among the main tasks, the leader of the nation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, identified an increase in the level of people’s trust in law enforcement agencies.

They also emphasized the need to consider applications from citizens in a timely manner and make legal decisions on them. Speaking about the importance of introducing into practice the holding of offsite sessions of the courts, the leader of the nation said that appropriate explanatory work should be carried out more often among the population.

Addressing the head of the Ministry, Adalat B. Mukhamedov, the President of the country instructed to strengthen the activities carried out in this direction, to take an active part in improving the legislation on the prevention of offenses. An instruction was also given to organize on a systematic basis agitation, educational and explanatory work in order to increase the legal literacy of the population, to achieve a clear understanding by each citizen of his rights and obligations.

Focusing on the priority tasks of the Ministry of National Security, the head of Turkmenistan addressed the head of the department G. Annayev with relevant instructions.

Among the priority vectors, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov named the consistent implementation of preventive and explanatory measures within the assigned powers in order to prevent offenses. To prevent illegal actions, it is necessary to intensify the work carried out jointly with educational institutions among the population, and especially among minors, explaining to them the rights and obligations to parents, the state and society.

Further, the leader of the nation dwelled on the issues of internal migration. In this regard, the importance of organizing the activities of the State Migration Service in accordance with the requirements of the time was noted.

Addressing the head of the department B. Ovezov, the head of Turkmenistan instructed to ensure strict control over the registration of citizens temporarily changing their place of permanent residence in connection with employment in other regions of the country. This work should be carried out jointly with the khyakimliks of the velayats, the President of the country said.

In continuation, the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed a number of specific orders to Defense Minister B. Gundogdyev, Head of the State Border Service Y. Nuryev and Chairman of the State Customs Service M. Khudaykulyev. Strengthening educational, social and legal activities carried out among the personnel of the headed institutions, analyzing the observance of military discipline and strict control over it were named among the priority tasks.

Then, addressing the participants of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan noted the role of educational institutions, trade unions, the Women’s Union, the Youth Organization, the committees of the Mejlis and the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh in the campaigning, educational, explanatory activities of educational significance in order to counteract offenses. In this context, the emphasis was placed on the need for their more active participation in the work of educating young people, educated, with a broad outlook, patriots of the Fatherland, hardworking, reasonable.

In this context, educational institutions, public organizations, committees of the Mejlis and the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh were instructed to organize appropriate events aimed at deep understanding by each citizen of their rights and obligations to the state and society.

Continuing his speech, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov once again focused the attention of the meeting participants on the priority of carrying out works on crime prevention by khyakimliks, local law enforcement agencies, educational and healthcare institutions, public associations. These structures should keep under full control the state of affairs in this direction and systematically organize appropriate events, the head of Turkmenistan said.

“Only by rallying and carrying out coordinated, purposeful activities, we will be able to prevent violations, strengthen law and order, and ensure public stability,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. This will also contribute to the upbringing of a highly moral, deeply patriotic, conscientious young generation, which has absorbed the best features of the national mentality, the achievement of the set high milestones for turning the motherland into one of the advanced states of the world, and the formation of a perfect society.

Practical steps should be taken to flawlessly fulfill the designated tasks and other provisions defined in the legislation, as well as to wage an irreconcilable fight against various types of crimes, to ensure that a prosperous life and social cohesion always reign in our country, the leader of the nation said.

Noting that all the issues raised will be kept under special control, the head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that all the above tasks will be successfully solved.

In conclusion, the President of Turkmenistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, General of the Army Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished the participants of the expanded meeting of the State Security Council good health, family well-being, great success in responsible service for the prosperity of the country and the happiness of its people. /// nCa, 2 July 2021