Полимерный завод в Киянлы добавляет новые возможности в индустриально-экономический микс Туркменистана

OGT 2018

23rd International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2018" (OGT-2018) OGT-2018 (20-21 November, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat) provides anexceptional opportunity for its participants to get acquainted with the main priority areas and relevant projects for the development of oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, as well as to obtain information about the basic conditions and regulatory framework for the construction of oil and gas chemical and oil refinery complexes by attracting foreign direct investment and by using advanced technologies and world experience. OGT-2018 is a unique meeting place for oil and gas industry leaders from all over the world to meet, network and move projects forward. Click on the logo to visit the event website