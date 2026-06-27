Turkmenistan Advances Digitalization and AI in Oil and Gas Sector

Turkmenistan is accelerating the digital transformation of its oil and gas industry, with artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital technologies being introduced across the hydrocarbon value chain as part of the country’s development strategy through 2030.

According to an article published by the website of the Turkmengeologia State Corporation, digitalization now covers all major stages of the industry, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to refining and product distribution. The process is supported by legislation on cybersecurity and electronic document management, providing a legal framework for secure digital operations.

The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries (TCOR) has completed extensive modernization that includes automated production management, real-time process monitoring through SCADA systems, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for logistics and financial management. Digital control of catalytic cracking units has helped increase the refinery’s oil processing depth to over 90%, while automated loading terminals have streamlined product dispatch by rail and sea.

The Seydi Oil Refinery has also introduced digital monitoring systems that continuously assess equipment performance, enabling predictive maintenance, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing industrial safety.

Artificial intelligence is being deployed to support “Smart Fields” and “Smart Wells,” where AI systems analyze geological and operational data to optimize well performance, reduce production costs, and improve resource management.

The article also highlights efforts to prepare a workforce for the sector’s digital transformation. Under Turkmenistan’s higher education development strategy for 2026–2052, universities are expanding training in information technology, cybersecurity, and AI-related disciplines to meet the evolving needs of the energy industry. /// nCa, 27 June 2026