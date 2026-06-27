A Flower-Laying Ceremony at the Monument to Magtymguly Fragi Held in Ankara

On 26 June 2026, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, located in the picturesque “Turkmenistan” Park in the center of Ankara.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations, prominent Turkish writers and public figures, students, members of the Turkmen diaspora, and media representatives.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the special role of the great Turkmen poet and thinker’s literary legacy in the development of world literature. Participants were also informed about the events being held within the framework of the proclamation of 2026 under the motto: “Independent, Permanently Neutral Turkmenistan – the Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses.”

As noted by the participants, Magtymguly Fragi’s dreams of a free and prosperous life for the Turkmen people in a sovereign state have become a reality today thanks to the far-sighted policy foundations laid by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and successfully implemented by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye