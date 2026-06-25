Uzbekistan as an Operational Hub for Technology Companies: Key Figures, Conditions, and Advantages

Relocating an operational office to a new jurisdiction is invariably a complex undertaking, involving unfamiliar regulatory environments and concerns regarding continuity of team management and internal processes. Uzbekistan addresses the majority of these challenges — and this article examines the factors underpinning that proposition and the reasons why more than 1,000 technology companies have chosen the country as their base of operations.

Why Companies Choose Uzbekistan

For businesses originating from CIS countries, Uzbekistan offers a familiar business culture, an established professional rhythm, and a legislative framework that is relatively straightforward to navigate. Teams integrate into operational workflows more rapidly, and founders are not forced to spend the initial months resolving administrative or logistical matters.

A further advantage is the elimination of lengthy preparation periods for basic operational setup. IT Park provides not only company registration assistance but also fully equipped, ready-to-use office infrastructure – including furniture, equipment, and communications.

All core administrative processes are handled through a single interface — the One Stop Shop — covering company registration, tax administration, bank account opening, and documentation requirements, without the need to navigate multiple institutions. A dedicated team with experience guiding hundreds of companies through this process is on hand to anticipate and resolve common complications.

For teams relocating with their families, the Softlanding Program offers assistance with housing, documentation, and post-relocation adaptation, enabling employees to settle in efficiently and transition smoothly into professional responsibilities.

Zero Risk Program: Launching Without a Cash Flow Gap

The Zero Risk Program is designed to accelerate the initial operational phase of relocation. Participating companies receive a fully furnished and equipped office, enabling near-immediate commencement of operations. The program additionally covers a portion of recruitment and staff training costs and reimburses up to 15% of payroll expenses, allowing businesses to assemble their teams and reach full operational capacity without undue financial pressure.

Tax Conditions for IT Park Residents

IT Park residents benefit from some of the most advantageous tax conditions available to technology businesses in the region: a 0% rate on corporate income tax, VAT, and social tax. Personal income tax for employees stands at 7.5% – considerably lower than prevailing rates across much of Europe.

These conditions allow companies to direct a greater proportion of resources toward team development and business growth rather than absorbing a high tax burden.

The cost of living and operational expenditure in Uzbekistan further reinforces this advantage, enabling businesses to reduce recruitment and retention costs, as well as day-to-day operating expenses, while maintaining working and living conditions conducive to international business.

IT Visa and Conditions for Teams

A three-year IT Visa is available to founders, investors, and technology specialists, allowing holders to reside and work in Uzbekistan without a separate work permit. The visa extends to family members and grants access to healthcare and education services on equivalent terms to Uzbek citizens, as well as the right to purchase real estate without value restrictions.

Uzbekistan as a Base for International Expansion

For a growing number of companies, relocation to Uzbekistan extends beyond operational transfer. The country is increasingly regarded as a strategic platform for international development. The IT and BPO sectors are expanding rapidly, with regional offices and delivery centers being established to serve clients across Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the United States. Uzbekistan’s geographical position between European and Asian markets facilitates access to multiple markets simultaneously. ///Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan