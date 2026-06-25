Türkmennebit Modernizes Caspian Infrastructure at Uzynada Field

As Turkmenistan prepares to mark the 35th anniversary of its independence, the state concern Türkmennebit has taken a significant step forward in modernizing its energy infrastructure on the Caspian coast.

The Gumdagnebit Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD), operating under the Nebitgazçykaryş trust in the Balkan velayat, has commissioned a new gas condensate separation and transportation facility at the promising Uzynada field — a development reported by both TDH and THP.

The new installation represents a major operational upgrade. Previously, raw hydrocarbons extracted at Uzynada had to be transported to separation and processing facilities at the neighboring Ordekli, Gogerendag, and Gumdag fields before they could be brought to commercial condition.

The new facility eliminates that need entirely, allowing extracted materials to be cleaned and processed on-site, significantly reducing both production costs and processing time.

Once purified, natural gas is freed from condensate, water, and mechanical impurities using modern high-performance equipment. It is then directed via a newly laid 32.3-kilometer pipeline to the gas compressor station at the Barsagelmes field.

Separated oil condensate is collected in dedicated tank farms and transported to the Gumdag oil processing and pumping station, while water separated during the process will eventually be pumped to the planned Bugarma site at Uzynada.

The facility was designed by the Nebitgazylmytaslama Institute, based in Balkanabat, the administrative center of the Balkan velayat, and constructed to a high standard by the Ýöritegurluşykgurnama Directorate of the Nebitgazçykaryş trust.

Beyond Uzynada, Gumdagnebit OGPD continues to oversee the industrial development of several other fields in the velayat, including Gumdag, Guycuk, Gogerendag, Ekizak, and Ordekli. /// nCa, 25 June 2026