Turkmen Officials Complete Italy-Based Training on Sustainable Agriculture and Governance

A group of Turkmen civil servants participated in advanced training programs in Italy aimed at strengthening sustainable agricultural development, institutional governance, and climate resilience, according to an article by Zalila Rozyeva, Senior Lecturer at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan, published by THP.

The training was conducted from 15–19 June in Bologna under the European-supported BRIDGE (Building Resilience in Development through Governance and Education) project. The program focused on sustainable rural development, climate risks such as drought and water scarcity, integration of international standards, and the implementation of monitoring systems aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Participants examined strategies for managing agricultural and environmental risks, with particular attention to Turkmenistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Agriculture accounts for approximately 11–13 percent of the country’s GDP and provides employment for a significant share of the workforce, while increasing droughts and pressure on water resources pose growing challenges to the sector.

The seminars also highlighted European and Central Asian experiences in strengthening institutional accountability and improving governance in rural development. According to the report, knowledge gained during the program is expected to be incorporated into the training of future public administrators in Turkmenistan.

In addition to the Bologna course, Turkmen representatives attended professional development programs at Rome’s Sapienza University covering transport, industrialization, digitalization, strategic planning, project management, and digital governance. The training included practical visits to Italian industrial and logistics facilities, providing participants with first-hand exposure to modern management and technological practices.

Upon completion of the courses, participants received certificates recognizing their newly acquired skills. The programs are intended to support Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen public administration, advance digital transformation, promote sustainable development, and build institutional capacity in areas such as green economy, water management, and climate adaptation. /// nCa, 25 June 2026