Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan Business Forum Boosts Economic Cooperation

Business representatives from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan met in Astana on 24 June 2026 for the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan Business Forum, an event aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation and expanding ties between the private sectors of the two countries.

Organized with the support of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, the forum featured a series of B2B meetings between Kazakh companies and an official delegation from the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation included executives and representatives of leading private enterprises seeking to expand cooperation with Kazakh partners through joint projects, distribution networks, and direct commercial agreements.

During the discussions, participants explored opportunities in transport and logistics, construction, agriculture, the food and textile industries, and the chemical sector. The meetings also focused on product and raw material supplies, industrial cooperation, and potential investment partnerships.

According to the organizers, the forum provided a platform for direct dialogue between entrepreneurs from both countries, helping establish new business contacts and identify areas for future collaboration.

The event was described as another step toward strengthening the economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, reflecting the growing interest of both business communities in expanding bilateral trade and investment. /// nCa, 25 June 2026