Turkmenistan Joins the Administrative and Budget Committee of the International Exhibitions Bureau

On 25 November 2025, the 177th session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) was held in Paris. Turkmenistan was represented at the event by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to France and Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the BIE, M. Chariev.

During the Assembly session, key items on the official agenda were reviewed and approved, including reports from the Administration and Budget Committee, the Executive Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Information and Communication Committee, as well as final reports on the outcomes of World Expo 2025 in Osaka (Japan) and the Milan Triennale 2025. Reports were also presented on the progress of preparations for the upcoming specialized exhibitions in 2027 — in Belgrade and Yokohama.

During the elections, Turkmenistan was re-elected as a member of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee for a two-year term, covering the period 2026–2027. This confirms the trust placed in Turkmenistan by the BIE member states and strengthens the country’s institutional role within the organization.

On the sidelines of the session, a working meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan and the BIE Secretary General, Dimitri Kerkentzes. The Secretary General warmly congratulated Turkmenistan on its re-election to the Administration and Budget Committee, expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the attention given to cooperation with the BIE, and highlighted Turkmenistan’s active participation in the organization’s activities.

Particular emphasis was placed on the successful performance of Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, which attracted significant visitor attention and served as one of the key platforms for showcasing the country’s cultural, tourism, and investment potential.

Turkmenistan intends to continue developing constructive interaction with the BIE, contribute to the advancement of the international exhibition movement, and expand partnership ties in the fields of culture, economy, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation./// nCa, 25 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France)