The State Intellectual Property Service of Turkmenistan has officially registered the copyright for a significant biotechnological innovation: the “Phytomineral Therapeutic Gel based on Alunite, Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), and Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)”. This was reported by the news portal “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

This novel product is the result of the work conducted by A. Rakhmanova and D. Gadamov, specialists at the Biotechnology Laboratory of the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. Their research demonstrates how traditional natural remedies can be seamlessly integrated into modern scientific formulations to create highly effective therapeutic products.

The secret to the gel’s efficacy lies in the harmonious combination of its three main components:

Alunite – The Mineral Foundation. Alunite is a natural mineral that acts as a mineral stabilizer within the gel. It possesses pronounced antimicrobial and astringent properties. It gently tightens inflamed skin areas, regulates water balance, and restricts the spread of microbes. Alunite’s key function is local skin restoration at a fundamental level, rather than merely masking symptoms, thus providing a solid basis for healing.

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) – Regeneration and Soothing. Rich in phytochemical compounds, dandelion has long been a staple in folk medicine. In the gel, it works to reduce redness and soothe irritation. Crucially, dandelion stimulates the natural regeneration of tissues, helping the skin recover from within.

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) – Energy and Tone.Rosemary serves as a powerful natural stimulant and antioxidant. Its extracts and essential fractions have tonic, antimicrobial, and general restorative effects.

Altyn Rakhmanova, the Head of the Biotechnology Laboratory, emphasizes that this complex therapeutic gel is “not just a modern remedy, but a symbol of the fact that natural medicine is effective when approached correctly and scientifically.”

“Alunite provides the foundation, dandelion brings softness, and rosemary delivers energy. Together, they create a harmonious formula that reminds us that the skin is a living organ capable of regeneration under the right conditions,” she commented.

This development confirms the practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s Strategy for the Development of Science for 2024–2052 and the State Program for the Integrated Development of Biotechnology for 2024–2028. The country’s scientists are actively working to integrate scientific achievements into the national economy, demonstrating that innovation can successfully coexist with a deep respect for natural heritage.///nCa, 25 November 2025