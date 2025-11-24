A sporting event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality was held in Bucharest

On November 22, 2025, a friendly mini-football tournament was held among Turkmen students studying at Romanian universities, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania and with the participation of Turkmen youth. The sporting event was timed to coincide with “2025 – the Year of Peace and Trust” and the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, giving the competition a special symbolic significance.

The tournament brought together eight student teams representing various Romanian higher education institutions from cities such as Bucharest, Ploiești, Timișoara, Cluj, and others. The games were held in an atmosphere of genuine competition, mutual respect, and friendly unity. The event served as a shining example of the promotion of peace, friendship, and cooperation, as well as the successful implementation of the principles of sports diplomacy, an important part of international cooperation.

Following the tournament’s conclusion, teams and participants who demonstrated outstanding results were awarded medals, certificates of honor, and cups. Awards were presented for first, second and third places, the best player, and the best goalkeeper of the competition, marking the ceremonial conclusion of the event and supporting the further development of youth sports initiatives.

This event underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, developing youth initiatives, and promoting the values of peace and trust in the lead-up to a significant date – the 30th anniversary of the country’s Permanent Neutrality. ///nCa, 24 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)