Georgia marked the 30th Anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan

On 21 November 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held an international conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The conference was attended by heads of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Parliament, Ministries and departments of Georgia, Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations accredited in Georgia, the Turkmen delegation, representatives Georgian National Academy of Sciences, Georgian National Center of Manuscripts, the Creative Union of Writers of Georgia, rectors, professors and teachers of higher educational institutions, private companies, and representatives of the media.

Opening the conference, Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov noted that Turkmenistan, together with the international community, marks the 30th Anniversary of permanent Neutrality. As an example of active, effective and friendly interaction in global processes, the Turkmen model of Neutrality confirms that this international legal status acts as a bridge to sustainable development and prosperity, serving as a clear demonstration of the practical implementation of the principle of “Peaceful coexistence” enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

He added that this year also marks the 80th Anniversary of the UN. The coincidence of these two anniversaries highlights the historical connection between Turkmenistan and the UN. Turkmenistan, which has accumulated solid peacekeeping experience over years of sovereign development, acts as an important strategic partner of the UN.

Initiatives of Turkmenistan to strengthen peace and trust between states are supported by the international community. Proof of this is the UN’s threefold recognition of Turkmenistan’s status as a permanent neutral country.

Addressing the audience, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mr. A. Khvtisiashvili congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th Anniversary of permanent Neutrality and noted that Turkmenistan’s policy of Neutrality makes an important contribution to ensuring universal peace and enjoys broad support from the international community.

He particularly emphasized that the bilateral relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan are built on a longstanding and robust partnership, founded on mutual respect and trust, and cover a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, transport, energy, culture, education, and sports. According to him, joint efforts, including bilateral high-level visits, open new opportunities for the further development of the partnership.

In turn, Rector of Georgian Technical University, Academician Mr. D.Gurgenidze noted that cultural and humanitarian sphere serves as an important instrument for expanding academic and professional contacts, and creating conditions for long-term partnership between the two countries.

In its statement, the Turkmen delegation emphasized that since gaining neutrality, Turkmenistan has demonstrated that this international status is an effective tool for promoting peace. The “open-door” policy pursued by the Honorable President of Turkmenistan and the international initiatives put forward contribute not only to the prosperity of the Turkmen people, but also determine the stable and progressive development of the entire region and have a positive impact on the establishment of peace, mutual understanding and trust between nations.

The event concluded with a concert featuring Turkmen musicians, and guests were offered refreshments, including Turkmen national dishes. ///nCa, 22 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)