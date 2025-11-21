A scientific conference devoted to the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality was held in Tbilisi

On 20 November 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia, in cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences of Georgia, held a scientific conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

The event was attended by the Turkmen delegation, representatives of the National Academy of Sciences, Creative Union of Writers of Georgia, heads of higher education institutions, as well as representatives of the mass media.

The conference was addressed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Mr. D.Seyitmammadov, president of Georgian National Academy of Sciences, academician Mr. R.Metreveli, professor of Tbilisi State University Ms.I.Kurdadze, Instructor of the Finance Department of International University for Humanities and Development Ms. O.Aliyeva, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Mr. P.Mamradze, Academician – Secretary of the Academy Mr. V.Papava, professor, Honoured journalist of Georgia Mr. B.Nachkebia, Chairman of Creative Union of Georgian Writers Ms. M.Gonashvili.

In his address, president of the Georgian National Academy of Sciences R.Metreveli stressed that by consistently pursuing its foreign policy based on the principles of positive neutrality, and widely supported by the international community, Turkmenistan is making a concrete contribution to strengthening constructive international cooperation in support of universal well-being and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The speakers also underscored the importance of international initiatives and Turkmenistan’s active and multifaceted efforts to realize its peacebuilding and constructive potential for the benefit of the international community. It was particularly emphasized that the unanimous adoption, for the third time, of the Resolution on Permanent Neutrality – initiated by Turkmenistan and supported by the international community – once again vividly illustrates the successful implementation of the policy of positive neutrality and the steady strengthening of Turkmenistan’s international prestige.

During the conference, it was also highlighted that an important direction in Turkmen-Georgian relations remains cooperation in the fields of culture and education. The support of cultural initiatives, the organization of joint events, and the strengthening of humanitarian ties significantly contribute to building trust and fostering a sustainable dialogue between the two countries.

The event concluded with a concert featuring Turkmen musicians and an exhibition of decorative and applied arts and paintings, providing participants with an opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage. ///nCa, 21 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia)