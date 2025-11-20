Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Showcases Its Achievements at the International “Fashion Commonwealth” Forum in St. Petersburg

On 19 November 2025, a Turkmen delegation headed by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Charitable Foundation for Aid to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived in St. Petersburg at the personal invitation of Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

The primary purpose of the visit was to take part in the IV International “Fashion Commonwealth” Forum, organized by the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The forum brought together leading designers from CIS countries and served as a platform to discuss not only fashion trends but also issues related to a healthy lifestyle.

On 20 November, Oguljahan Atabayeva delivered a speech at the thematic session “It’s Fashionable to Be Healthy.” In her presentation, she emphasized that in the modern world, safeguarding health is no longer solely a medical task but has become a key factor in the sustainable development of states and society as a whole.

“This is precisely how we in Turkmenistan view the mission of protecting public health within our country and our contribution to universal human development goals – from the position of a humanistic state and a responsible member of the international community,” Atabayeva stated.

She spoke in detail about the implementation since 1995 of Turkmenistan’s national “Saglyk” (Health) program and the National Strategy “Healthy Mother – Healthy Child – Healthy Future,” which have created favorable conditions for protecting citizens’ health, improving the environment, food quality, working and living conditions, leisure opportunities, and strengthening the institution of the family.

“It would be no exaggeration to say that the health of the nation in Turkmenistan is synonymous with the stable development of the state and society and the realization of the people’s spiritual and intellectual potential. Being healthy has truly become fashionable in our country, and this ‘fashion’ is consciously supported and cultivated by the state,” the Vice-President of the Foundation stressed.

Special attention was devoted to the activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation, established on the initiative of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. The Foundation’s top priority is comprehensive assistance to children, especially those left without parental care.

To date, more than 700 complex surgeries have been performed on children with cardiovascular and musculoskeletal disorders using the Foundation’s funds. The Foundation operates its own rehabilitation center and an inclusive-education kindergarten; in 2025 alone, approximately 900 children – mostly with central nervous system disorders – have undergone rehabilitation at the center.

Oguljahan Atabayeva reaffirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and the Foundation for systematic, long-term international cooperation. The country has already signed 26 cooperation agreements with UN agencies operating in Turkmenistan (UNICEF, WHO, UNDP, UNFPA, etc.) and implements joint projects every year. Turkmenistan advocates expanding such contacts and is prepared to host relevant international events on public health issues.

The Turkmen delegation’s participation in the St. Petersburg forum marks another step toward strengthening humanitarian ties among CIS countries and demonstrates Turkmenistan’s commitment to the shared values of child welfare and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. ///nCa, 20 November 2025