Joint Statement Adopted at Governors’ Summit of Caspian Littoral Regions in Rasht

On 18–19 November 2025, the Iranian city of Rasht hosted the first Summit of Heads of Caspian Littoral Regions under the motto “The Caspian – a Bridge of Friendship and Regional Development”. The event was held at the invitation of the Governor of Gilan Province.

The summit brought together governors, regional leaders and high-ranking representatives of the coastal provinces and regions of all five Caspian littoral states: the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

Delegations from 9 foreign Caspian regions and all five Iranian Caspian provinces (Gilan, Mazandaran, Golestan, North Khorasan and Alborz) took part in the forum.

The main objectives of the summit were declared to be the strengthening of direct interregional cooperation, the expansion of economic ties, the development of sustainable tourism and the joint protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem.

According to IRNA, following two days of discussions, the participants adopted a Joint Statement in which they particularly emphasized:

1. The need to expand economic interaction in the fields of trade, agriculture, processing industries, mutually beneficial joint investments and maritime tourism.

2. The importance of active regional participation in specialized exhibitions and environmental events dedicated to the Caspian Sea.

3. Full support for the development of sustainable tourism.

4. Readiness to intensify scientific and educational cooperation between universities and research centres of the Caspian littoral regions.

5. Recognition of the Caspian Sea as a key factor in developing the transport and logistics potential of the entire region.

6. Support for the efforts of all five littoral states to build and modernize transport infrastructure.

7. The need for strict conservation of marine biological resources and the fight against illegal fishing.

8. Priority attention to combating marine pollution, conducting regular environmental monitoring and preserving biodiversity.

9. The importance of joint study of the causes of the declining water level in the Caspian Sea.

10. Gratitude to the authorities of Gilan Province for the high level of organization of the summit.

On the second day, the delegations visited Anzali Port and other facilities in Gilan Province to familiarize themselves with its logistics capabilities and tourism potential.///nCa, 19 November 2025