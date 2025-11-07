Türkiye welcomed 50 million visitors and generated USD 50 billion in tourism revenue during the first nine months of 2025.

Announcing its Q3 results, Türkiye stated it hosted 50 million international visitors, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye generated 50 billion USD in tourism revenues, evidencing a 5.7% rise from the same period last year.

Türkiye, the world’s fourth-largest incoming tourism market according to UN Tourism’s 2024 data, announced its nine-month results in the tourism sector. Presented at a press conference in İstanbul, the Mediterranean tourism hub reported significant growth in both visitor numbers and tourism revenues.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism for the Republic of Türkiye, announced that the country welcomed 50 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025. Türkiye experienced a 1.6% growth during this period. Additionally, it reported its first 9 months of tourism revenue at 50 billion USD, a 5.7% increase compared to last year. The 50 million international visitors stayed an average of 10,3 nights, spending about 103 USD per person per night on average in 2025’s first 9 months, reflecting a 7% rise from the previous year.

Minister Ersoy stated, “2025’s first nine months faced significant challenges for our region. We have observed the effects of regional conflicts and seasonal shifts caused by global warming. Nevertheless, thanks to our strategy, we have exceeded last year’s revenue by 5.7% and recorded a remarkable 50 billion USD. This marks the first time we have gone beyond 50 billion in the third quarter. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we will achieve our target of 64 billion USD in revenue.”

In the first 9 months of the year, Türkiye’s top three markets for visitors were the Russian Federation (5.53 million), Germany (5.22 million), and the UK (3.54 million).

///nCa, 7 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)