Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Held a Meeting with the Chairman of Chimcomplex

On November 7, 2025, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania, A. Annayev, met with Stefan Vuza, Chairman of the Board of the Romanian company Chimcomplex.

During the conversation, the Romanian side was briefed on the main development areas of Turkmenistan’s oil, gas, and industrial sectors, in particular the ongoing policy to diversify and modernize the industry, as well as the steps being taken to ensure the region’s long-term energy security.

During the talks, the importance of Chimcomplex’s participation in the International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT 2025),” held in Ashgabat from October 22-24, 2025, was also noted. This was crucial for discussing current issues related to the development of the oil, gas, and chemical industries, as well as strengthening international cooperation in this area.

The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and Chimcomplex, including in gas processing, chemical production, and attracting foreign investment in new industrial projects. Mr. Vuza, in turn, provided a brief overview of the company’s activities and expressed interest in developing mutually beneficial ties with Turkmenistan.

The parties also agreed to explore opportunities for practical cooperation, exchange of experience, and attracting Chimcomplex investment in joint projects in the chemical and energy industries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their willingness to continue the dialogue to develop specific areas of cooperation and implement mutually beneficial initiatives. ///nCa, 7 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)