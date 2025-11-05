Ak Bulut and Aýdyň Gijeler — Gold Sponsors of CIET 2025

The Organising Committee of the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025) is proud to announce that Ak Bulut and Aýdyň Gijeler will join the forum as Gold Sponsors. The event will be held on 3–4 November 2025 in the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

Ak Bulut is a leading Turkmen manufacturer of construction materials, established in 2015. The company produces a wide range of building products — suspended ceiling systems (vinyl-coated, acoustic and metal panels), plasterboard, profiles and dry construction mixes. Ak Bulut’s production capacity includes millions of square metres of suspended ceilings per year and substantial volumes of dry mixes and construction gypsum, positioning the company among the largest regional suppliers. The company has also expanded export activities and participates in international exhibitions.

Aýdyň Gijeler is a high-technology enterprise founded in the mid-2010s with participation from relevant state bodies. The company specializes in the manufacture of electronic and IT products: SIM cards, bank cards, copper and aluminium cables, thermal paper, and assembly of personal electronics such as tablets and all-in-one PCs. Aýdyň Gijeler supplies certified products to governmental and private organisations and contributes to the country’s import-substitution efforts.

Türkmen Enjam is a rapidly growing Turkmen company specialising in industrial construction and the production of high-quality polymer materials. According to official sources, the company has established serial production of polyethylene and polypropylene pipes for water supply and sewage systems, ranging from 110 mm to 630 mm in diameter, designed to withstand pressures of 10–16 atmospheres with a service life of up to 50 years. In addition to manufacturing, Türkmen Enjam has extensive experience in implementing “turnkey” industrial projects, plant reconstruction, and infrastructure development. Through its participation as a Gold Sponsor of CIET 2025, the company reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial base and supporting the localisation of modern manufacturing technologies.

By joining CIET 2025 as Gold Sponsors, Ak Bulut, Aýdyň Gijeler Türkmen Enjam and demonstrate their commitment to strengthening domestic production, promoting technological localisation and expanding international cooperation. During the conference, both companies will showcase products and solutions, discuss market prospects, and explore joint projects with government entities, investors and foreign partners.

The Organising Committee thanks Ak Bulut, Aýdyň Gijeler Türkmen Enjam for their support and active role in fostering industrial development in Turkmenistan. CIET 2025 will bring together government representatives, industry leaders, international companies and experts to discuss sustainable, smart and investment-driven growth for the construction, industrial, chemical and energy sectors. For further details about the programme, speakers and participation, please visit the official CIET 2025 website: ciet-turkmenistan.com. ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)