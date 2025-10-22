OGT 2025: ADNOC Strengthens Caspian Footprint with Turkmenistan, Opens Ashgabat Office

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Business Development at XRG (ADNOC), announced a major expansion of the UAE energy giant’s presence in Central Asia, highlighting a recent strategic concession agreement and the opening of a new office during his remarks at the Executive Plenary Session of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” on October 22, 2025.

Strategic Investment in Offshore Block I

Al Shamsi affirmed that natural gas is central to the world’s need for “reliable, lower-carbon energy,” making Turkmenistan a key part of ADNOC’s investment strategy.

ADNOC’s commitment was cemented earlier this year with the signing of a strategic agreement for the offshore Block I concession in the Caspian Sea, alongside PETRONAS, Turkmengas, and Turkmennebit.

Current Production: Block I currently produces approximately 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Future Potential: The block holds significant long-term potential, with access to over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources and future opportunities for production capacity expansion.

New Ashgabat Office Signals Long-Term Commitment

Reinforcing ADNOC’s long-term vision for the country, Al Shamsi announced the establishment of a new office in Ashgabat.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our long-term commitment to Turkmenistan and its energy future,” he stated, adding, “We are actively exploring new growth opportunities that will further strengthen our collaboration and unlock additional value for the region.”

The Director of Business Development at XRG (ADNOC) highlighted the shared goals between the UAE and Turkmenistan, emphasizing a vision for “a more integrated and resilient energy future—one that balances energy transformation with growing global demand.”

ADNOC’s broader international gas portfolio includes strategic acquisitions in Azerbaijan, Egypt, Mozambique, and the United States, all aimed at delivering long-term value for its partners and the UAE. ///nCa, 22 October 2025