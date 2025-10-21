SOCAR: Premier Partner of OGT 2025 Highlights Strategic Energy Cooperation

SOCAR is serving as the Premier Partner of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” (OGT 2025), which will be held on October 22–24, 2025, in Ashgabat. H.E. Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, will participate in the Plenary Session, highlighting the strategic importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the energy sector.

As one of the well-known and largest energy companies in the region, SOCAR is engaged in exploration, production, transportation, refining, chemical production, marketing, fuel retail, gas distribution, and development of renewables. SOCAR operates in more than 15 countries and successfully contributes to sustainable development and energy security locally, regionally, and internationally by enhancing its glorious oil and gas heritage with advanced technology and competencies. As per the approved 2035 Corporate Strategy, SOCAR’s long-term vision is to develop its operations through digitalization, innovation, and the green energy transition

OGT 2025 is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz” and “Turkmennebit” and the State Corporation “Turkmengeologiya” in partnership with the Turkmen Energy Forum. SOCAR is confident that following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the joint exploration and development of the Dostluk hydrocarbon field, it will play a key role in strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

The event will bring together heads of national oil and gas companies, leading international and financial organizations, and representatives of major energy companies to discuss strategies for achieving a zero-methane future.

For more information, please visit the official website: ogt-turkmenistan.com