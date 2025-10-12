Ferghana Valley: a Common vision of a Strategy for Sustainable Development and Prosperity

Diloram Mukhsinova and Bekhzod Alimjanov, senior researchers at the Center for Foreign Policy Studies (Uzbekistan)

Annotation. The Ferghana Valley is the historical heart of Central Asia, where a new model of regional cooperation based on trust, good neighbourliness and sustainable development is currently taking shape. The initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to hold the Ferghana Peace Forum reflects a common desire among the countries of the region to strengthen mutual understanding and create the area of peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

INTRODUCTION

Historically, the Fergana Valley was a shared space where countries used common resources and people kept close ties. For centuries, the valley was at the crossroads of key trade routes connecting the West and the East.

The establishment of an atmosphere of good neighbourliness in the Ferghana Valley reflects positive developments throughout Central Asia. Essentially, this is the result of political will, a concentrated expression of the joint efforts of the leaders of all five countries to maintain security and stability in the region.

Holding the Fergana Peace Forum in Fergana on October 15–16, 2025, confirms the statement made by the President of Uzbekistan at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly about the transformation of Central Asia into an area of peace, friendly relations and partnership.

FROM A ZONE OF TENSION TO A SPACE OF TRUST

In the early years of independence, unresolved border issues and the existence of numerous ethno-territorial enclaves served as grounds for viewing the region as a conflict zone.

However, today, thanks to the political will and joint efforts of the leaders of states, the Fergana Valley, previously perceived as a “powder keg,” “Achilles’ heel,” and “hot spot,” is becoming a symbol of peace, sustainable development, and a space of opportunity.

In recent years, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have made significant progress in diplomacy and establishing stable political contacts.

The visits of the countries’ leaders and their participation in regional forums and organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States contribute to the deepening of political and economic ties. The development of bilateral

and multilateral relations in the political sphere has helped to create a solid foundation for regional integration and mutual support.

Moreover, all five Central Asian countries contribute to the sustainable development of the Ferghana Valley. Joint water and energy projects are being implemented. In January 2023, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed a “”Road Map” for the implementation of the Kambarata HPS-1 construction project, and in June 2024, an interdepartmental agreement on preparations for the implementation of the project.

A new phase of regional diplomacy began in 2017 with the election of Shavkat Mirziyoyev as the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Relations with neighbouring countries reached a qualitatively new level. Dialogue based on the principles of openness, respect, and equality laid the foundation

for long-term friendly coexistence.

Thanks to the political will of the leaders of the three states – Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan – historic agreements were reached in 2025 with the signing of the Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Borders of Three States and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship. These documents became a symbol of a new era of trust and creative partnership. The treaty legally established the borders of the three states at a concrete point in the Ferghana Valley.

This breakthrough did not come unexpectedly, without preparatory work. In the preceding months, on March 13, 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed an important agreement on the demarcation of their common border – the final stage of their long negotiations.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that regional integration continues to develop actively, and the strengthening of cooperation in all spheres will be the key to sustainable development and prosperity throughout Central Asia.

In turn, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon called the development of relations between the three countries based on the principles of good neighborliness, equality, and mutual respect one of the priorities of Tajikistan’s foreign policy.

The international community particularly highlights the indispensable role of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who initiated a new diplomatic line: “Borders should not divide, but unite our peoples.”

This approach creates a model for peaceful transformation, where internal rather than external factors shape the architecture of trust, friendship, and good neighbourliness.

The formation of the area of stability and cooperation in Ferghana Valley was achieved without external involvement, solely through the strong political will of the leaders of the three states, combined with the desire of the peoples of the region for peaceful coexistence, creating a solid foundation for lasting peace and prosperity.

Ferghana Valley – an “exemplary model” for building inter-state relations in other regions

The Ferghana Valley is one of Central Asia’s unique oases – a place where the destinies of the peoples of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have intertwined. More than 17 million people live here, accounting for 20% of the total population of Central Asia, which is around 83 million.

Today, the valley is gradually becoming a symbol of the new Central Asia – a region where borders are not barriers, but bridges of interaction. The development of transport, trade, and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan paves the way for the formation of a single space

for interaction in the name of common prosperity.

Joint infrastructure and economic projects, the restoration of roads and railways, the development of border logistics hubs, and the modernization of checkpoints are creating conditions for the free movement of people, goods, and ideas.

Communications between the Ferghana Valley and the outside world are actively developing. Today, it is being integrated into international multimodal transport corridors and is gradually regaining its status as an interregional transit hub connecting East and West.

In this regard, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project is of great importance. If implemented, it will have a multiplier effect on the economies of all countries in the region.

The railway will provide access to the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Pacific Ocean, open up new markets, thereby diversifying the economy and creating new jobs.

Visa regimes are being simplified and the throughput capacity at border crossing points is being improved, which will encourage more mutual travel by citizens.

Uzbekistan maintains a visa-free regime with all Central Asian countries except Turkmenistan. In particular, there are currently 17 border crossing points between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and 25 between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, there were only 13 between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and all of them operated with restrictions. For example, currently, up to 20,000 people pass through the Dustlik checkpoint on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border every day, which is 100 times more than in 2016.

At the same time, the number of vehicles passing through has increased tenfold, reaching 700 per day.

The Mingtepa and Khanabad border checkpoints were opened in 2023, and the Uchkurgan and Karasu checkpoints in 2024. These points had been closed since 2009-2010.

Today, citizens of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan can travel to each other’s countries for up to 30 days without registration. A visa-free regime for up to 60 days has been established between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and since September 1, 2023, it has been possible to use ID cards (instead of foreign passports) for mutual travel between the two countries.

The time required for goods and people to cross the border has been reduced to an unprecedented eight minutes. In turn, citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan can stay in each other’s territory for up to 30 days

without a visa. This, in turn, contributes to the intensification of cooperation and improved mutual understanding between the peoples of the Fergana Valley.

On the whole, a common space is forming in the Ferghana Valley, as it has throughout history. The restoration of the valley’s interconnectedness contributes to the stability and sustainable development of the entire region.

The international community’s keen interest in these processes confirms that Central Asia is becoming an important center for the formation of a culture of peace. The initiatives put forward by Uzbekistan have received support from the UN, OSCE, EU, and other international partners, which strengthens the legitimacy and sustainability of regional efforts.

The Ferghana Peace Forum has a special place in this process – it’s not just a diplomatic meeting, but a platform for developing a new philosophy of regional cooperation. This forum brings together political leaders, experts, and public figures, offering an open dialogue on strengthening peace, trust, and sustainable development in Central Asia.

The event will enable the countries of the region to independently shape their own architecture of stability and sustainable development, based on mutual respect and the desire for a better future for new generations.

CONCLUSION

The Ferghana Valley is gradually transforming into a space of peace and harmony, where peoples find common ground and jointly strengthen the region’s stability.

The establishment of the atmosphere of friendship and amicable relations in the Ferghana Valley shows that, even in today’s turbulent global environment, ensuring stability in the region is an achievable goal.

This process requires patience, wisdom, and willingness to make reasonable compromises. Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have demonstrated these qualities and their ability, despite complex challenges,

to unite for common goals such as strengthening security and sustainable development.

In turn, the Fergana Peace Forum is called to become a permanent platform aimed at strengthening dialogue and trust, ensuring sustainable development of the Ferghana Valley, unlocking economic potential, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. This meeting reflects the unity of the countries in the region, which are determined to build a common future together. ///nCa, 12 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)