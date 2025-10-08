Central Asia Wheat Situation Report: Season 2024-2025

nCa Report

Executive Summary

The wheat situation in Central Asia for the 2024-2025 agricultural season presents a generally positive outlook despite significant climate challenges. The region successfully completed autumn sowing under favorable conditions, achieved average to above-average harvests in most countries, and experienced robust export demand, particularly from Kazakhstan to neighboring nations. However, persistent water scarcity, below-average precipitation forecasts, and above-average temperatures pose ongoing risks to future production.

Regional Production Overview

Harvest Performance (2024)

The 2024 winter wheat harvest across Central Asia demonstrated resilience in the face of adverse climatic conditions:

Countries with Above-Average Yields:

Tajikistan : Achieved above-average production despite irregular rainfall patterns

: Achieved above-average production despite irregular rainfall patterns Uzbekistan: Recorded above-average yields, contributing to regional food security

Countries with Average Yields:

Kyrgyzstan : Met average production levels despite some regional variations

: Met average production levels despite some regional variations Turkmenistan: Achieved average output, maintaining domestic supply targets

Countries with Below-Average Yields:

Northern Kyrgyzstan : Experienced reduced yields due to dry conditions and high temperatures

: Experienced reduced yields due to dry conditions and high temperatures Southern Kazakhstan: Suffered below-average production as accelerated grain maturation caused by above-average temperatures combined with drought conditions shortened the growing period

Production Factors

Despite facing irregular and below-average rainfall since November/December 2024 and above-average temperatures since April 2025, the region’s winter wheat production prospects remained favorable. This success can be attributed to:

Irrigation infrastructure: Access to irrigation water compensated for rainfall deficits in key producing areas Favorable early-season conditions: Good moisture availability during critical growth stages Agricultural management: Implementation of improved agrotechnical practices and high-quality seed varieties

Country-Specific Developments

Kazakhstan: Regional Export Leader

Kazakhstan has emerged as the dominant wheat exporter in Central Asia, with significant growth in trade during the 2024-2025 season:

Export Performance (September 2024 – July 2025):

Substantial increase in exports of wheat, wheat flour, and feed flour compared to the previous year

Strong demand from multiple regional buyers

Key Export Destinations:

Uzbekistan: Major growth in purchases, representing the largest market Tajikistan: Notable increases in wheat imports from Kazakhstan Afghanistan: Continued significant demand China: Expanding market for Kazakh wheat products

Current Season Status:

Winter wheat developing normally in most regions

Spring wheat sowing progressing in northern producing areas

Mixed conditions with northern and central Kazakhstan experiencing favorable moisture for spring wheat, contrasting with the drought-affected southern regions

Turkmenistan: Government-Led Sowing Campaign

Turkmenistan launched an organized autumn wheat sowing campaign:

2025 Sowing Initiative:

Official start date: September 2, 2025

Presidential approval: President Serdar Berdimuhamedow authorized the nationwide campaign

Geographic scope: All regions participating in the autumn (güýzlük) wheat planting season

Agricultural Policy Framework:

Emphasis on high-quality seed varieties

Strict adherence to agrotechnical standards

Integration with broader agricultural quotas (including 2,100 tonnes of raw cotton production target)

Focus on meeting domestic food security requirements

Current Crop Status:

Winter wheat developing under favorable conditions

Crop biomass levels close to average despite rainfall challenges

Uzbekistan: Strong Production and Trade

Uzbekistan has demonstrated robust agricultural performance:

Production Achievements:

Above-average winter wheat yields in 2024

Successful harvest despite climatic challenges

Maintained position as both producer and major importer of Kazakh wheat

Current Season:

Winter wheat continues to develop under favorable conditions

Crop conditions remain positive despite regional weather concerns

Tajikistan: Above-Average Performance

Tajikistan achieved notable success in wheat production:

Harvest Results:

Above-average yields recorded for winter wheat

Strong performance despite irregular precipitation patterns

Continued reliance on wheat imports from Kazakhstan to supplement domestic production

Current Development:

Winter wheat progressing favorably

Concerns about upcoming precipitation deficits in long-term forecasts

Kyrgyzstan: Regional Variations

Kyrgyzstan experienced mixed outcomes across different regions:

Northern Region Challenges:

Below-average winter wheat yields due to drought and heat stress

Accelerated grain maturation reduced yield potential

Water availability constraints affected production

Overall National Performance:

Average production levels achieved nationally

Southern and central regions performed better than northern areas

Current Season:

Winter wheat developing under favorable conditions in most areas

Spring wheat planting continues with some moisture concerns

Climate Challenges and Risks

Historical Climate Conditions (2024-2025 Season)

Rainfall Patterns:

Irregular and below-average precipitation since November/December 2024

Drought conditions particularly severe in southern Kazakhstan and northern Kyrgyzstan

Rainfall deficits persisted throughout the winter dormancy and spring growth periods

Temperature Anomalies:

Above-average temperatures recorded since April 2025

Heat stress accelerated crop maturation in vulnerable areas

Temperatures reached 1-3°C above normal in several regions

Some areas experienced temperatures up to 6°C above average during critical growth stages

Future Climate Outlook

Short-Term Forecast (Two-Week Outlook):

Precipitation:

Above-average rainfall expected: North-central Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

Below-average rainfall expected: Eastern Kazakhstan, western Turkmenistan

Critical period for crop development and irrigation planning

Temperature:

Above-average temperatures likely across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and northern Turkmenistan

Continued heat stress risk for crops in vulnerable areas

Long-Term Forecast (June-July-August 2025):

Precipitation:

Below-average rainfall forecast for parts of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan

Potential negative impact on spring wheat and summer crops

Drier-than-average conditions expected to persist until at least April 2025 in some areas

Irrigation water availability will be critical for crop survival

Temperature:

Above-average temperatures likely across the entire region except northern Kazakhstan

Increased evapotranspiration will compound water stress

Risk of heat waves in southern regions

Water Resource Implications

The climate forecasts present significant challenges for Central Asian agriculture:

Irrigation dependency: With below-average rainfall forecast, irrigation water availability becomes critical Reservoir levels: Water storage capacity will determine production outcomes in key growing areas Spring wheat risk: Spring-planted wheat faces particular vulnerability to projected dry conditions Inter-seasonal planning: Farmers and governments must prepare for potential water rationing

Trade Dynamics and Food Security

Regional Wheat Trade Network

The Central Asian wheat market demonstrates strong regional integration:

Kazakhstan’s Export Dominance:

Functions as the primary wheat supplier to neighboring countries

Export growth reflects both production capacity and regional demand

Infrastructure supports efficient movement of grain products across borders

Import-Dependent Countries:

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan rely on Kazakh wheat to supplement domestic production

Trade relationships strengthen regional food security

Diversification of suppliers (including China as a buyer) enhances market stability

Food Security Considerations

Positive Factors:

Regional production exceeded baseline expectations despite climate challenges Strong trade networks facilitate grain movement to deficit areas Government attention to wheat production (particularly in Turkmenistan) signals policy priority Above-average harvests in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan buffer regional supply

Risk Factors:

Climate forecasts suggest increasing vulnerability to drought Irrigation water availability uncertainty threatens future production Afghanistan’s ongoing acute food insecurity (affecting 10 million people out of 42 million) creates humanitarian concerns Geopolitical tensions could disrupt trade flows Input costs (fertilizers, fuel) may constrain farmer investments

Agricultural Management and Technology

Sowing Campaigns and Practices

Turkmenistan’s Systematic Approach:

Government-mandated sowing schedules ensure timely planting

Quality control measures for seed selection

Agrotechnical standards enforcement

Coordinated regional implementation

Regional Best Practices:

High-quality seed varieties increasingly adopted across the region

Precision agriculture techniques emerging in Kazakhstan’s commercial farms

Traditional practices maintained in smallholder systems

Irrigation Infrastructure

The region’s ability to achieve average to above-average production despite rainfall deficits highlights the critical role of irrigation:

Strengths:

Established irrigation networks in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan’s northern regions benefit from better natural moisture

Tajikistan’s mountain water resources provide seasonal flows

Vulnerabilities:

Aging infrastructure requires maintenance investments

Climate change threatens glacial water sources

Increased competition for water between agriculture and other sectors

Outlook

Near-Term Outlook (2025 Harvest)

Optimistic Scenario:

If short-term precipitation forecasts materialize (above-average rainfall in north-central Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan), current winter wheat crops will likely achieve average to above-average yields

Favorable crop development conditions observed as of late May 2025 suggest crops have established well

Spring wheat in northern and central Kazakhstan benefits from favorable moisture conditions

Pessimistic Scenario:

Long-term below-average precipitation forecast for summer months could significantly reduce spring wheat and summer crop yields

Continued above-average temperatures will increase water stress

Southern Kazakhstan and northern Kyrgyzstan remain particularly vulnerable

Irrigation water shortages could force reductions in planted area

Medium-Term Challenges (2025-2030)