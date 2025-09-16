Turkmenistan Strengthens Digital Integration in Customs: Seminar on eTIR System Implementation

On 10-11 September 2025, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a national seminar focused on the implementation of the Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) and its Annex 11, which governs the functioning of the eTIR system (electronic TIR carnets).

The event was organized with the support of the TIR Secretariat of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE, Geneva), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and the Association of International Road Carriers of Turkmenistan (THADA).

International experts participated in the seminar, including representatives of the UNECE TIR Secretariat from Switzerland and Uzbekistan, as well as a representative of IRU (Switzerland).

On the Turkmen side, the seminar brought together staff from the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and IT specialists responsible for integrating digital solutions into customs procedures.

The first day of the seminar addressed legal and practical aspects of applying the TIR Convention, the potential of electronic pre-declarations, and the role of the private sector in developing the eTIR system. Special attention was given to adapting Turkmenistan’s national eTIR module and enhancing cooperation with international partners.

The second day focused on the technical implementation of the eTIR system, including equipment requirements, server infrastructure, and software installation procedures. Participants received hands-on guidance and recommendations from UNECE experts on using open-source solutions. /// nCa, 16 September 2025