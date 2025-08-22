Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit to Be Held in Awaza 

On 22 August 2025, a trilateral summit in the format “Azerbaijan – Turkmenistan – Uzbekistan” will take place in the National Tourist Zone of Awaza, located on the Caspian Sea coast of Turkmenistan.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will participate in the summit at the invitation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, according to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

Key topics on the summit’s agenda include strengthening trade and economic ties, developing transport and communication infrastructure, cooperation in the energy sector, and expanding humanitarian exchanges.

A number of joint documents are expected to be signed.

On 5 August 2025, a trilateral meeting was held in Awaza on the sidelines of the UN LLDC3 Conference, with the participation of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov. /// nCa, 22 August 2025