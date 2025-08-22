Geography of Success: Uzbekistan Seeks to Leverage the Transit-Transport Potential of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan

Elvira Kadyrova

Uzbekistan, as a double-landlocked country, is actively working to transform its geographical constraints into competitive advantages by developing transit corridors. This was evident from the statements made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the trilateral summit “Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan” held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, on 22 August 2025.

An analysis of the ideas presented by Mirziyoyev reveals not only tactical steps to enhance connectivity but also a long-term strategy for integration into global logistics chains, which could significantly bolster the region’s economic resilience. Specifically, the focus on the Caspian countries—Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan—underscores their role as “gateways” to key markets, with Turkmenistan providing access to South Asia and the Caucasus, and Azerbaijan serving as a bridge to Türkiye and Europe.

Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that integrating existing and prospective transport corridors would enable the creation of a sustainable transcontinental route connecting China with South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through the territories of the three countries. This approach could optimize infrastructure utilization, minimize logistics costs, and diversify trade flows amid global instability.

Among the projects already underway, the President of Uzbekistan highlighted the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. He also recalled the recent signing of a memorandum with Pakistan and Afghanistan for the Trans-Afghan Corridor project and expressed support for the development of the Middle Corridor, including the Zangezur Corridor.

A particular emphasis was placed on the Caspian direction: Uzbekistan reaffirmed its interest in establishing its own ferry capacities for cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea. This idea has been repeatedly voiced by Uzbek experts in recent years, and the creation of a national fleet would naturally grant Uzbekistan access to the Trans-Caspian Corridor. However, the fleet is yet to be built, making the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in shipbuilding—signed during the summit between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Transport, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov—a critical step forward.

It is well-known, however, that the effectiveness of “hard” transport infrastructure is directly proportional to “soft” infrastructure—tariff policies and mutual preferences. In this context, Mirziyoyev called on Ashgabat and Baku to adopt a coordinated tariff policy and digitize procedures. For its part, Tashkent is ready to mutually reduce tariffs on cargo transportation to ensure the shortest and most cost-effective access to major markets for businesses.

This is a pragmatic approach: unified tariffs could attract business by roughly halving the transport component in the cost of goods, creating benefits for shippers and consumers alike.

A consolidated approach would also facilitate pragmatic cooperation with states and international organizations as potential donors for the development of logistics infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Uzbek leader proposed that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan jointly develop a Comprehensive Action Plan, which would include:

– Developing sustainable trade and logistics chains;

– Establishing wholesale distribution centers and accessing major retail networks;

– Harmonizing phytosanitary and quarantine requirements;

– Introducing digital product labeling;

– Launching joint electronic platforms;

– Expanding cooperation between commodity and raw material exchanges.

To translate these ideas into reality, President Mirziyoyev proposed a “roadmap” and a mechanism for regular ministerial meetings. This institutionalizes cooperation in the transport sector, ensuring monitoring and timely adjustments in line with market dynamics. Overall, Uzbekistan’s initiatives signal that transport and logistics are becoming a vital part of its foreign policy and a tool of economic diplomacy. ///nCa, 22 August 2025