Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan summit led to signing a package of documents on transport, trade and regional cooperation

A package of documents was signing following the trilateral Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan Summit, held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone of Turkmenistan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev adopted the “Joint Statement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

Several bilateral and multilateral documents covering transport, aviation, shipbuilding, trade and regional cooperation have also been inked:

• The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service “Turkmenhowayollary” [Turkmen Airlines] on the future development of international air transport was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the State Service ” Turkmenhowayollary” Dovran Saburov.

• “Protocol on the establishment of twinning relations between the city of Fuzuli (Republic of Azerbaijan) and the city of Arkadag (Turkmenistan)” was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan Deryageldi Orazov.

• The Memorandum of Understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkan Chakiyev and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov.

• The “Protocol on the Development of cooperation in the field of civil aviation” was signed by Dovran Saburov, Chairman of the Turkmenhowayollary State Service, and Ilkhom Makhkamov, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

• The “Agreement on Cooperation between Exchanges” was signed by Batyr Volsakhatov, Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

• The “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of transport and logistics cooperation” was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan Mammed Akmamedov and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov. ///nCa, 22 August 2025