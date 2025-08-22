Awaza hosted the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan Summit (updated)

A trilateral summit in the format of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan took place in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The summit was attended by the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov; President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the summit, the leaders discussed the development of multilateral cooperation in trade and economics, transport and communications, energy, and humanitarian spheres.

Following the meeting, a package of documents was signed. Memoranda of cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics, shipbuilding and civil aviation, a cooperation agreement between commodity exchanges and other documents were inked in the presence of the leaders.

Ilham Aliyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a joint press statement, summarizing the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The summit marked a significant step forward in elevating regional relations to a qualitatively new level.

Currently, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan are effectively cooperating across various sectors, including the political and diplomatic sphere, which is a key factor in ensuring peace and sustainable development in the region. /// nCa, 22 August 2025

To be updated.